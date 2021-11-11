Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers Lottie might be stealing from them

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update and accompanying DLC launched recently, completely changing the game. Tons of new content was added, and the DLC has been a huge hit with Animal Crossing players. It's becoming a must-buy addition to the game, and it has a lot of great new features: home redesigning, the Happy Home Paradise office and shop, and the new currency.

However, something sketchy is going on with this new currency. Not only is it the only acceptable currency at the shop (and Poki cannot be spent elsewhere), it seems like Lottie is keeping more Poki from Animal Crossing players than she should be. That's at least what one player has discovered.

Lottie might be stealing from workers, one Animal Crossing player claims

In a TikTok video, one user debunked the entire payment system, cost of items, and more to discover that Lottie isn't paying enough to her workers. In fact, she's not paying them even close to enough.

The user, rachelintellectual, discovered this primarily through the cost of the banker’s lamp, which costs 1,600 bells if bought at Nook’s Cranny and 1,400 Poki at Wardell’s shop.

With that math, 7 Poki adds up to be about 8 bells, so it's slightly less money. That also means that each home remodeling an Animal Crossing player completes would be worth about 6,857 bells.

Lottie gives a raise occasionally, but the wages still don't add up (Image via Nintendo)

According to rachelintellectual, if the average price of a banker’s lamp in the real world is around $37.50, then $1 is roughly equal to nearly 43 bells and 37 Poki.

nichole !! @nicholecrossing I talked to Lottie about "remodeling the school"...swapped out a coffee mug for an apple, and she gave me 5,000 poki?!?! easiest job of my life 💀💀 I talked to Lottie about "remodeling the school"...swapped out a coffee mug for an apple, and she gave me 5,000 poki?!?! easiest job of my life 💀💀

The wages are clearly unfair, but Animal Crossing players are essentially trapped in this dance with Lottie. If they want Poki, which they do if they have bought the DLC, they need to do the work. This is also true if they want any of the items at the shop, many of which are unique to it.

If they have to do the work for Poki and the items, they will be underpaid and exploited. It's a vicious and cruel world they're living in, but the alternative is not to have any of the items and have wasted a huge part of the $25 DLC. Not ideal either way.

