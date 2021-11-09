3 reasons why the Animal Crossing: New Horizons paid DLC is a must-buy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently released their first and last official paid DLC. Despite marking the end of an era, its importance seems lost due to the sheer size of the update. This DLC and update have given players just about everything they could have asked for and more.

The former in particular is really pleasing players. Animal Crossing fans have been quick to pay $25 USD for the DLC as it's proving to be worth that and more. Here are a few reasons why it's a must-buy for Animal Crossing lovers.

Animal Crossing DLC is a must-buy addition

One main reason is that it gives players a ton of stuff to do. Many had been lamenting the dearth of in-game content and reckoned that it was dying. With the DLC in hand, players have a lot to do.

Redesign homes for other players

The main aspect of the Happy Home Paradise DLC is to design homes, which is arguably one of the best facets of Animal Crossing. Now, instead of starting over in their own dwellings, players can spend time designing homes for others.

The DLC introduces new items for redesigning homes on an island. (Image via Nintendo)

A plethora of redesign options

A second reason that Happy Home Paradise has reached must-buy status is the home redesign options. Players often complain about the villagers on their island having ugly houses. This won't be an issue with the DLC.

Animal Crossing players can redesign any home on their island with Happy Home Paradise, which is a huge benefit. Players can totally shape their islands as they see fit and it's all thanks to the DLC.

A new currency for unique items

The final reason the DLC is crucial for Animal Crossing players is the new currency. It's only used for items sold at the Happy Home Paradise offices. However, these assets are already rare and unique. A lot of players will never see these items, so having them in a home or on an island is worth it.

rachael ☁️ @bagelcrossing y'all. once you spend enough poki on furniture at the happy home paradise office, wardell will offer to let you order ANY furniture item that you currently have available to you in the DLC.



this is gonna make cataloging the 2.0 items so much easier y'all. once you spend enough poki on furniture at the happy home paradise office, wardell will offer to let you order ANY furniture item that you currently have available to you in the DLC.this is gonna make cataloging the 2.0 items so much easier https://t.co/rCjegOnvk5

Happy Home Paradise has a lot of great features, but these three are the highlights that make it one of the best DLCs for games in recent memory. Animal Crossing players should get it as soon as possible.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul