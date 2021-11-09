Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally getting a Black Friday event

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently received its final major update. The update was packed with huge additions, but ever since its release, players have been finding tons of extra content that Nintendo slid into the game almost unnoticed. Aside from the big headliners, like Brewster and the Harv's Island expansion, there have been tons of small additions that the game has desperately needed or has been missing for a long time.

Additionally, New Horizons is getting a Black Friday event. Animal Crossing often observes any and all holidays in a month and sets up events for them accordingly. With Black Friday being arguably the second most popular day in November, its omission was surprising, but it has now been remedied.

Black Friday finally coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This news wasn't officially announced by Nintendo and it wasn't found in the game files, either. Funnily enough, the Black Friday event was uncovered by 'time travelers.' 'Time travel' is somewhat frowned upon in Animal Crossing circles, but nonetheless, some players still do it to varying degrees.

In this case, they traveled ahead to the end of November and uncovered Nook Friday, a brand new annual event. These players talked to Timmy and Tommy Nook and discovered that they will be running a special Nook Friday event running from November 26, the actual Black Friday, to November 30.

Timmy and Tommy Nook may be announcing the arrival of Nook Friday at the end of November (Image via Nintendo)

The sale will require players to have upgraded Nook's Cranny to its final version. It also won't be applied to every single item, but there will be a 30% discount on the bell price of tons of items. These items will vary by player, as Nook's Cranny often has different inventories for different players.

Dalia☕️🍂 @daliacrossing nook friday sale??? well this is new nook friday sale??? well this is new https://t.co/JBJn2CqqoK

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Nook Friday event probably represents one of the last new events that will be added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It has been confirmed that this will be the final major update to the game, so new events are looking less and less likely in the future.

Edited by Atul S