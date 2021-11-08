The funniest catchphrases in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players a lot of customization options. They can customize their islands, their homes, and even the villagers that live on their islands. They can even customize fences now, thanks to the release of the Animal Crossing 2.0 update. One of the coolest customizable aspects, though, has to be villager greetings and catchphrases.

These can be changed by the player to have complete control over their villagers and how life is on their islands. Here's how to change it and some of the funniest options other Animal Crossing players have gone for.

How to change catchphrases in Animal Crossing and the funniest examples

The process of changing a villager's greeting or catchphrase is pretty random. The villager will often ask players about changing it, and what they should change it to. The more players speak with their villagers, the more likely they'll ask to change it.

There doesn't seem to be any indication that the relationship with the villager affects whether or not they will ask to change it. It appears to be purely random, but the more often the conversation occurs, the more likely they will ask.

Villagers will eventually ask if they should change their catchphrase (Image via Nintendo)

Additionally, Isabelle can help speed up the process as well. Here's how:

Speak to Isabelle. "Discuss a resident." Select the villager whose catchphrase should be changed Select "the way he/she talks". Do this for several days, and it will likely prompt a villager to talk to the player about it.

After that, Animal Crossing players can pretty much change the catchphrase to anything. Pop culture references, puns, jokes, and more can all be set as a villager's catchphrase. Here are some of the funniest catchphrases players have gone with in the past:

One user has customized a ton of his residents' catchphrases, referencing Sherlock Holmes and more.

Even just a silly "insult" can work effectively.

There are infinite options for funny catchphrases, so players have more than enough to choose from when trying to add a bit of humor to their island.

