All new shops in Harv's Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- How to unlock, items and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently received its final major update. The game seems to be intent on going out with a bang, as this update was massive. One of the major changes this update brings is to Harv's Island.

The island is getting a major expansion and will be home to eight new shops. Here's how to unlock them, what they'll sell and more.

All new Animal Crossing shops players can unlock on Harv's Island

All the new shops in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will follow the same method to unlock. They won't immediately be available when players open Animal Crossing after the update and head to Harv's Island. For each one, players have to follow these steps:

Visit the airport Book a trip over to Harv's Island Find the appropriate Gyroid Talk to Lloid and donate 100,000 bells

Each shop will require a 100,000 bell donation. (Image via Nintendo)

Each shop will cost 100,000 bells to open. Players can do that as quickly or as slowly as they want. Lloid will be taking donations for a different shop each time. Players will likely want to prioritize which shops to donate to first since 800,000 bells is a lot.

FalKoopa @FalKoopa_ Playing Animal Crossing finally. I'll just speedrun opening all the shops on Harv's Island first.



I feel like a capitalist dropping the fat sacks of bells at each Lloid Playing Animal Crossing finally. I'll just speedrun opening all the shops on Harv's Island first.I feel like a capitalist dropping the fat sacks of bells at each Lloid

In order to do that, they'll need to decipher Lloid's vague descriptor. For example, if Animal Crossing players want to unlock Redd's new art shop, they'll need to find the Lloid that references a "legitimate art dealer" which couldn't be further than the truth when it comes to Redd.

Listed below are the eight shops that can be opened and what kind of items they'll have for sale:

Katrina - Fortune Shop will sell daily fortunes, curse removals and special friendship blessings

Redd - Fake and real paintings and sculptures

Leif - Flowers, plants, fertilizer, garden items and an island weeding service

Savannah - Flooring, wallpaper and other home decor items

Kicks - Shoes and socks

Harriet - New hairstyles for players

Tortimer - Access to storage from Harv's Island

Reese and Cyrus - Redesigning and painting furniture, including seasonal items

Once they've been fully funded, all of these Animal Crossing shops will officially be open for business.

