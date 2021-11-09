How to unlock 7 Roost rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Nintendo has finally added Brewster and the Roost to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The coffee enthusiast had been missing from the title for as long as fans can remember.

However, the players finally breathed a sigh of relief when Nintendo announced the return of Brewster, along with Katrina Kapp'n and several other beloved characters from the two-decade-old franchise.

For those unaware of the feature, Roost is located inside the museum and is open 24/7. Nintendo, however, slyly added rewards players could claim from the cafe. The following is a list of rewards that the developers have added to the Roost and how to unlock them.

Roost rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: All you need to know

Players will have to unlock Brewster to initiate the process. This can be done after interacting with Blathers. Animal Crossing patrons will have to travel on Kapp'n's ship to a mysterious island to convince Brewster to visit their islands.

Most of the rewards involve purchasing cups of coffee (Image via Nintendo)

To ensure that players visit the Roost regularly, Nintendo has introduced several rewards. Players can unlock a total of seven rewards. These include the Rusable Cookie, Coffee Beans, Cup with Saucer, Coffee plant, Siphon, Pro Coffee Grinder, and Brewstoid.

The Rusable Cookie can only be purchased after buying five cups of coffee. However, the other items can be unlocked after purchasing a total of 35 cups of coffee.

Players can invite their friends to the Roost

Players will be able to spot several beloved characters in the Animal Crossing franchise whenever they visit the Roost.

Furthermore, patrons of the franchise can choose to invite a specific villager, given they have the amiibo card for the villager they want to invite.

Digby makes an appearance in the Roost alongside Isabelle, which is absolutely adorable (Image via Crossing channel)

Interestingly, villagers might also bring a plus one with them. For instance, Isabelle will come to the Roost with her brother Digby. The latter has been referenced in Animal Crossing several times, but players have failed to catch a glimpse of him.

In addition, the characters make references to previous entries in the Animal Crossing franchise. This opens the door for interesting interactions and conversations; an element New Horizons lacked when it initially came out over 19 months back.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar