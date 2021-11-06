Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 reveals new characters- Who are they, how to unlock them and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 has been an astounding success so far. From the return of Brewster to fence customization, the new update has added several fresh elements to the title, which was dubbed dead by even the most honest patrons of the franchise.

However, one of the best features of the new update is the return of beloved characters from the Animal Crossing franchise. Brewster, Katrina, and Kapp'n have all returned to New Horizons, along with those missing from previous entries in the long-running franchise.

We can find characters from previous Animal Crossing titles hanging out with each other in the Roost

Players will need to unlock Brewster and the Roost to interact with a new set of villagers. Another essential thing, Animal Crossing players will need amiibo cards of the players they want to interact with.

This won't be much of a hassle as Nintendo has restocked these. This also implies that all amiibo cards can be scanned into New Horizons for the first time. In other words, players can invite any Animal Crossing character from previous entries as long as they possess their amiibo cards.

Lella, who is too young to drink coffee, appears with a cookie (Image via Crossing channel)

Sadly, these characters don't serve the same purpose as they did in their respective titles. However, their addition adds a bunch of new dialogue to the game, missing from New Horizons. This dialogue also includes references to the previous titles, which is amazing.

Interestingly, these characters also bring guests to the Roost, giving the cafe a larger-than-life perspective. For instance, Chip brings his son Chip Jr., popularly known in the Animal Crossing community as C.J.

Digby makes an appearance in the Roost alongside Isabelle, which is absolutely adorable (Image via Crossing channel)

Isabelle has mentioned Digby several times in previous entries as well as in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Sadly, the latter has consistently fallen short of making an appearance in the game. Digby makes an appearance in the Roost alongside Isabelle, which is adorable.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The entire Kapp'n family spawns in the Roost upon scanning a single family member, which is another great detail. In addition, Lella, who is too young to drink coffee, appears with a cookie, adding another layer of meticulous attention to detail.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar