Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC seems to confirm a relationship between C.J. and Flick

Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't have a ton of relationships in it. In fact, for most of the game's life, Reese and Cyrus were the only characters in a relationship.

Since there's no marriage in the game and players can't have anything but neighborly, platonic relationships with their villagers, it seemed destined to stay that way. However, after the 2.0 update and the paid DLC dropped, that appears to have changed.

There was a popular fan theory about two characters based on specific dialogue that they used. This fan theory stated that the two were in a relationship, but there wasn't much evidence to that fact. Now, the DLC seems to have cemented the theory as truth.

C.J., Flick confirmed to be in a relationship by Animal Crossing DLC

There were inklings of evidence that C.J. and Flick may have been more than friends. They referred to each other as partners and roommates, though that ultimately could have just referred to a close friendship and the fact that they shared a living space. Roommates aren't always in a relationship.

However, with the release of the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC, that's clearly not the case. This isn't a case of friends saving money on rent. The new dialogue confirms as much.

Clearly, Flick doesn't want to leave his partner and is ecstatic at the thought of both of them going to the vacation home together. There were hints before the Animal Crossing DLC's release, but nothing was ever obvious. Nintendo has all but confirmed it now by adding deliberate dialogue to show it.

This is a huge step forward for the franchise. Released originally in 2001, this is the first time something like this has been added to the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a first and a best for Nintendo in many categories, and it seems like this is yet another category that New Horizons will be remembered for.

