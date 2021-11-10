How to unlock the new ABD in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The ABD (Automatic Bell Dispenser) in Animal Crossing is a feature that the majority of players are familiar with. It functions as a sort of ATM in which one can store and withdraw their bells.

It is typically found in the Resident Services office at the Nook Stop terminal. It was a handy tool, but the journey to Resident Services was frustrating.

Fortunately, that's all changing, thanks to the Animal Crossing 2.0 update. The update brought widespread modifications to the game. The ABD can now be portable. Here's how to unlock it.

Getting the portable ABD in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unfortunately for Animal Crossing players, the new portable ADB can't just be acquired or bought outright. There are several stipulations that have to be met first. Players need to have their house upgraded to the max level. However, that can be a costly endeavor.

The second stipulation is that players need to be debt free. Tom Nook is happy to hand out loans, but without paying those off, there will be no portable ABD. That can also be costly as many Animal Crossing players have tons of loans in the game (there are no real consequences to these loans).

Once those are met, a letter will arrive in the mail from Tom Nook. This will let players know that they're eligible to buy a portable ABD. After that, they can make yet another visit to Resident Services and visit the terminal. There, players can pay 9,900 Nook Miles (again, costly) to purchase a portable ABD.

The ABD lets players put in and remove bells from their virtual bank. (Image via Nintendo)

After that, players can use and even customize their ABD device. Customizing it will require them to unlock Reese and Cyrus' shop on Harv's Island (100,000 bells to unlock). Apart from that, the customization process will cost 8,000 bells. This can change the color of the device.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul