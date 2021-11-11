Animal Crossing: New Horizons — 10 secret features about Gyroids

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its final major update a little less than a week ago. The 2.0 update gave players everything they could possibly want.

Nearly every significant addition that had been missing or that users had wanted was added, as Nintendo intends to send New Horizons out with a bang. One addition curiously missing to have thankfully been remedied was Gyroids.

They have been a staple in the Animal Crossing franchise for a long time and have finally arrived in New Horizons. With them, however, comes ten secret features that gamers weren't necessarily expecting.

Ten Gyroid secrets Animal Crossing players weren't expecting

10) Raining Gyroids

Players typically find Gyroid fragments on their islands and on mystery islands, which requires them to find several of them to complete a full Gyroid. However, a little-known fact about these items is that after it rains, users can dig up fully grown Gyroids.

They'll be found in random dig spots around the island and are pretty rare but are more common after rain.

pocarisweater @pocaricrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch didnt have to bury or water this here gyroid, it was just already on my island like a fossil, cool to know they still just show up in full form like the og games lol #AnimalCrossing didnt have to bury or water this here gyroid, it was just already on my island like a fossil, cool to know they still just show up in full form like the og games lol #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/UYvYC9m1DL

9) Wall Gyroids

Gyroids can now sit on the wall (Image via Nintendo)

In New Horizons, Gyroids are a bit smaller than in the past. Now, gamers can place them on the wall instead of just on the floor. They will be placed on a small shelf on the wall.

8) Clean Gyroids

Kris Randazzo @GeekadeKris @HawkHellfire Yes, but GYROIDS!!! I hope I can polish them. I will collect them all and POLISH THEM!!! @HawkHellfire Yes, but GYROIDS!!! I hope I can polish them. I will collect them all and POLISH THEM!!!

Gyroids don't necessarily get dirty, but they can be cleaned to look completely brand new. They'll sparkle and shine if Animal Crossing players spend enough time polishing them, a new feature in New Horizons.

7) Dancing Gyroids

Gyroids can dance to the new music box item (Image via Nintendo)

Gyroids do their own thing usually, including their own sounds and movements. However, when placed near a radio, the Gyroids will match the rhythm and tempo of the song.

6) Synchronized Gyroids

In New Horizons, if something goes on that the Gyroids will do (like playing music), there's no limit to how many Gyroids can join in. In the past, there was, and once it was reached, the others would turn off. That's no longer the case.

5) Brewster Gyroid

Brewstoid can be acquired from the Roost (Image via Nintendo)

Brewster has been a big fan of Gyroids in the past games, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no different. Players can unlock "Brewstoid" by purchasing a cup of coffee on 50 separate days.

4) Rarity

One interesting note about Gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that no Gyroid is rarer than another. They all have the same chance of spawning, based on the in-game files.

3) Nook Miles

Gyroids are the subject of two new Nook Miles achievements: one for collecting the first one and one for hitting a certain amount of different types.

2) Planting Gyroids

Gyroids can be planted infinitely. Image via Nintendo

With Gyroid fragments, Animal Crossing players have no limit to how many they can plant. There's no limit on other plantable items, so there's no limit on Gyroids.

1) Total Gyroids

There are 36 families of Gyroids, but overall, there are 189 Gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For completionists, this is a wonderful new task to strive for in the 2.0 update.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer