How to plant and grow crops added in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update arrived last week and brought tons of changes to the game. Nearly every aspect of the game has been touched upon including cooking with new recipes and new food items.

With all the new food items and recipes available to players now, Animal Crossing has an intricate cooking mechanic. Part of which involves planting and growing crops on players' islands. With this update, there are several new crops that can be planted. Here's how to tend to each one of them.

New crops in Animal Crossing: The complete guide to planting and harvesting

The new crops that players can buy and grow are:

Tomatoes

Sugarcane

Potatoes

Wheat

Carrots

Carrots were featured in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct. Image via Nintendo

These can be purchased from Leif's new shop on Harv's Island, but the shop will have to be unlocked first. This will cost players 100,000 to do (as each shop does). After that, they can buy the appropriate seeds and get started. Seeds will cost 280 bells each, but Leif offers a bulk purchase for players buying five, which will cost, 1,400 bells.

The first step to planting and harvesting seeds is to find a location on the island. It should be big enough for all the crops and should also be convenient. Players can then dig as many holes as they need for their seeds and plant them in the ground.

Animal Crossing players will need to return to this garden every day and water the plants. If this doesn't happen, they won't grow. After seven days, the plants will have grown and can be harvested.

Once they're harvested, Animal Crossing players won't have to restart the entire process. The plants will remain, they just won't have the vegetables anymore. They'll revert back to a previous state, which means players will need to continue watering them, but they'll now grow in just three days time.

Edited by Danyal Arabi