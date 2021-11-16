×
Create
Notifications

KK Slider's new songs list and secret requests in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

KK Slider and tunes have been an integral part of the Animal Crossing franchise (Image via Nintendo)
KK Slider and tunes have been an integral part of the Animal Crossing franchise (Image via Nintendo)
Nakul Ahuja
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 16, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Feature

KK Slider's tunes have been an integral part of the Animal Crossing franchise. He started off as a busker by the train before moving on to the city. Slider took on the job as a DJ in a nightclub before cementing himself outside the town hall to perform every week in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update was a massive game-changer for KK Slider as well. Nintendo added new songs to his collection after nearly 19 months into the title's existence.

Currently, there are over 100 songs following update 2.0. Players can ask Slider to play any song they want. On the flip side, they can just wait for him to surprise them with a melody of his choice. Once he's done, KK Slider will gift Animal Crossing players a copy of his track for them to play it on their record players in the comfort of their homes.

All KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now

Players will need to choose the “Gimme that one song” prompt to request Slider to play a song of their choice. Furthermore, it is important to know the name of the song. Should the player enter the wrong name, Slider will play a song of his choice.

There are a couple of songs that players can't request for, as they're only available during specific events.

There are a couple of songs that players can&#039;t request for, considering they&#039;re only available during specific events (Image via Nintendo)
There are a couple of songs that players can't request for, considering they're only available during specific events (Image via Nintendo)

KK Birthday is only available on the player's birthday and Welcome Horizons, which he plays when visiting the island for the first time.

Following is a complete list of KK Slider songs that are available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now:

  1. Agent K.K.
  2. Aloha K.K.
  3. Animal City
  4. Bubblegum K.K.
  5. Café K.K.
  6. Comrade K.K.
  7. DJ K.K.
  8. Drivin’
  9. Farewell
  10. Forest Life
  11. Go K.K. Rider
  12. Hypno K.K.
  13. I Love You
  14. Imperial K.K.
  15. K.K. Adventure
  16. K.K. Aria
  17. K.K. Ballad
  18. K.K. Bazaar
  19. K.K. Birthday
  20. K.K. Blues
  21. K.K. Bossa
  22. K.K. Calypso
  23. K.K. Casbah
  24. K.K. Chorale
  25. K.K. Condor
  26. K.K. Country
  27. K.K. Cruisin’
  28. K.K. D&B
  29. K.K. Dirge
  30. K.K. Disco
  31. K.K. Dixie
  32. K.K. Étude
  33. K.K. Faire
  34. K.K. Flamenco
  35. K.K. Folk
  36. K.K. Fusion
  37. K.K. Groove
  38. K.K. Gumbo
  39. K.K. House
  40. K.K. Island
  41. K.K. Jazz
  42. K.K. Jongara
  43. K.K. Lament
  44. K.K. Love Song
  45. K.K. Lullaby
  46. K.K. Mambo
  47. K.K. Marathon
  48. K.K. March
  49. K.K. Mariachi
  50. K.K. Metal
  51. K.K. Milonga
  52. K.K. Moody
  53. K.K. Oasis
  54. K.K. Parade
  55. K.K. Ragtime
  56. K.K. Rally
  57. K.K. Reggae
  58. K.K. Rock
  59. K.K. Rockabilly
  60. K.K. Safari
  61. K.K. Salsa
  62. K.K. Samba
  63. K.K. Ska
  64. K.K. Sonata
  65. K.K. Song
  66. K.K. Soul
  67. K.K. Steppe
  68. K.K. Stroll
  69. K.K. Swing
  70. K.K. Synth
  71. K.K. Tango
  72. K.K. Technopop
  73. K.K. Waltz
  74. K.K. Western
  75. King K.K.
  76. Lucky K.K.
  77. Marine Song 2001
  78. Mountain Song
  79. Mr. K.K.
  80. My Place
  81. Neapolitan
  82. Only Me
  83. Pondering
  84. Rockin’ K.K.
  85. Soulful K.K.
  86. Space K.K.
  87. Spring Blossoms
  88. Stale Cupcakes
  89. Steep Hill
  90. Surfin’ K.K.
  91. The K. Funk
  92. To the Edge
  93. Two Days Ago
  94. Wandering
  95. Welcome Horizons
  96. K.K. Fugue (added in 2.0)
  97. K.K. Polka (added in 2.0)
  98. K.K. Slack-Key (added in 2.0)
  99. K.K. Chorinho (added in 2.0)
  100. Chillwave (added in 2.0)
  101. . K.K. Dub (added in 2.0)
  102. K.K. Lovers (added in 2.0)
  103. K.K. Bashment (added in 2.0)
  104. K.K. Hop (added in 2.0)
  105. K.K. Break (added in 2.0)
  106. K.K. Khoomei (added in 2.0)
  107. K.K. Robot Synth (added in 2.0)

3 secret KK slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are three secret songs along with the regular ones. Slider doesn't play them at random. Animal Crossing players have to use the "request feature" to listen to the Animal City, Drivin’ and Farewell.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

That's everything players need to know about KK Slider and his collection of tunes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी