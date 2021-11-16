KK Slider's new songs list and secret requests in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

KK Slider's tunes have been an integral part of the Animal Crossing franchise. He started off as a busker by the train before moving on to the city. Slider took on the job as a DJ in a nightclub before cementing himself outside the town hall to perform every week in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update was a massive game-changer for KK Slider as well. Nintendo added new songs to his collection after nearly 19 months into the title's existence.

Currently, there are over 100 songs following update 2.0. Players can ask Slider to play any song they want. On the flip side, they can just wait for him to surprise them with a melody of his choice. Once he's done, KK Slider will gift Animal Crossing players a copy of his track for them to play it on their record players in the comfort of their homes.

All KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now

Players will need to choose the “Gimme that one song” prompt to request Slider to play a song of their choice. Furthermore, it is important to know the name of the song. Should the player enter the wrong name, Slider will play a song of his choice.

There are a couple of songs that players can't request for, as they're only available during specific events.

KK Birthday is only available on the player's birthday and Welcome Horizons, which he plays when visiting the island for the first time.

Following is a complete list of KK Slider songs that are available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now:

Agent K.K. Aloha K.K. Animal City Bubblegum K.K. Café K.K. Comrade K.K. DJ K.K. Drivin’ Farewell Forest Life Go K.K. Rider Hypno K.K. I Love You Imperial K.K. K.K. Adventure K.K. Aria K.K. Ballad K.K. Bazaar K.K. Birthday K.K. Blues K.K. Bossa K.K. Calypso K.K. Casbah K.K. Chorale K.K. Condor K.K. Country K.K. Cruisin’ K.K. D&B K.K. Dirge K.K. Disco K.K. Dixie K.K. Étude K.K. Faire K.K. Flamenco K.K. Folk K.K. Fusion K.K. Groove K.K. Gumbo K.K. House K.K. Island K.K. Jazz K.K. Jongara K.K. Lament K.K. Love Song K.K. Lullaby K.K. Mambo K.K. Marathon K.K. March K.K. Mariachi K.K. Metal K.K. Milonga K.K. Moody K.K. Oasis K.K. Parade K.K. Ragtime K.K. Rally K.K. Reggae K.K. Rock K.K. Rockabilly K.K. Safari K.K. Salsa K.K. Samba K.K. Ska K.K. Sonata K.K. Song K.K. Soul K.K. Steppe K.K. Stroll K.K. Swing K.K. Synth K.K. Tango K.K. Technopop K.K. Waltz K.K. Western King K.K. Lucky K.K. Marine Song 2001 Mountain Song Mr. K.K. My Place Neapolitan Only Me Pondering Rockin’ K.K. Soulful K.K. Space K.K. Spring Blossoms Stale Cupcakes Steep Hill Surfin’ K.K. The K. Funk To the Edge Two Days Ago Wandering Welcome Horizons K.K. Fugue (added in 2.0) K.K. Polka (added in 2.0) K.K. Slack-Key (added in 2.0) K.K. Chorinho (added in 2.0) Chillwave (added in 2.0) . K.K. Dub (added in 2.0) K.K. Lovers (added in 2.0) K.K. Bashment (added in 2.0) K.K. Hop (added in 2.0) K.K. Break (added in 2.0) K.K. Khoomei (added in 2.0) K.K. Robot Synth (added in 2.0)

3 secret KK slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are three secret songs along with the regular ones. Slider doesn't play them at random. Animal Crossing players have to use the "request feature" to listen to the Animal City, Drivin’ and Farewell.

That's everything players need to know about KK Slider and his collection of tunes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

