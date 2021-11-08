How to unlock and use the Music Box in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 is the last free major content update for the fifth title in the long-running franchise.

With the amount of content that has been added to the game, it's safe to say that Nintendo has certainly rewarded players for their continued patience despite an uneventful summer.

One of the most interesting aspects of the new updates is the addition of new K.K. Slider tracks to the title.

Slider is one of the most beloved characters in Animal Crossing. To make sure that players never miss out on his concert, they have now introduced a music box. This serves as a decorative item and can be placed inside a player's home.

How to obtain the muxi box DIY in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The music box has also appeared in previous entries of the franchise. However, it made its audacious return via the recent Update 2.0. Within the world of New Horizons, the music box can be crafted via a DIY recipe on any workbench.

Sadly, getting a hold of this precious item isn't as easy as going to Nook's Cranny. Currently, the only way to obtain its DIY recipe is by interacting with villagers who are busy crafting or building.

There are plenty of tunes to choose from (Image via Nintendo)

In particular, Francine (known as a Snooty-type villager) has been particularly known to cede the music box recipe upon interacting with them.

The best way to earn the recipe would be to set aside time in the day to get familiar with the villagers on the Animal Crossing island.

How to use the music box in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players simply need to walk to the music box to access K.K. Slider's collection of tunes. There are plenty of genres to choose from and all of them have been curated by Slider himself.

It is unknown at the time of writing if a Clamshell variant exists within the game, the same way as previous titles in the Animal Crossing franchise (Image via Nintendo)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is unknown at the time of writing if a Clamshell variant exists within the game, the same way as previous titles in the Animal Crossing franchise. However, players should keep setting aside any Giant Clam Shells whenever possible.

Edited by Atul S