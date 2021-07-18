K.K. Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: All you need to know

K.K. Slider is perhaps one of the most famous special characters in the entire Animal Crossing franchise. This rebel musical dog hates putting a price on his art, although his songs ironically sell for thousands of Bells.

Undoubtedly, K.K. Slider, a.k.a K.K., or DJ K.K., is a fan favorite, and that is perhaps why he has appeared in every Animal Crossing game till date, including the spin-offs Happy Home Designer and Pocket Camp. The iconic musical has even appeared in the film, Dōbutsu no Mori, where he was voiced by Shun Oguri.

Given his obvious hippy and rebellious nature, fans often wonder what he would have been like if he were real.

K.K. Slider is arguably the most famous character in the entire franchise, one who has made cameos in Super Smash Bros. Melee, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Meet K.K. Slider, the rebellious musician dog from Animal Crossing

K.K. Slider is a white Jack Russell Terrier from Animal Crossing with thick, black eyebrows. His simple, half-closed black eyes reflect his rather mellow and easy-going personality. To be honest, his ideas and his disposition hint at him being a bit of a hippie.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, K.K. appears at the beginning of the game to talk to the players about setting out on their own and to inform them that the game operates in real time.

K.K. has a fixed number of songs in every game. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he has 95 songs in total. Here is the complete list:

1. Agent K.K.

2. Aloha K.K.

3. Animal City

4. Bubblegum K.K.

5. Café K.K.

6. Comrade K.K.

7. DJ K.K.

8. Drivin'

9. Farewell

10. Forest Life

11. Go K.K. Rider

12. Hypno K.K.

13. I Love You

14. Imperial K.K

15. King K.K.

16. K.K. Adventure

17. K.K. Aria

18. K.K. Ballad

19. K.K. Bazaar

20. K.K. Birthday

21. K.K. Blues

22. K.K. Bossa

23. K.K. Calypso

24. K.K. Casbah

25. K.K. Chorale

26. K.K. Condor

27. K.K. Country

28. K.K. Cruisin'

29. K.K. D&B

30. K.K. Dirge

31. K.K. Disco

32. K.K. Dixie

33. K.K. Étude

34. K.K. Faire

35. K.K. Flamenco

36. K.K. Folk

37. K.K. Fusion

38. K.K. Groove

39. K.K. Gumbo

40. K.K. House

41. K.K. Island

42. K.K. Jazz

43. K.K. Jongara

44. K.K. Lament

45. K.K. Love Song

46. K.K. Lullaby

47. K.K. Mambo

48. K.K. Marathon

49. K.K. March

50. K.K. Mariachi

51. K.K. Metal

52. K.K. Milonga

53. K.K. Moody

54. K.K. Oasis

55. K.K. Parade

56. K.K. Ragtime

57. K.K. Rally

58. K.K. Reggae

59. K.K. Rock

60. K.K. Rockabilly

61. K.K. Safari

62. K.K. Salsa

63. K.K. Samba

64. K.K. Ska

65. K.K. Sonata

66. K.K. Song

67. K.K. Soul

68. K.K. Steppe

69. K.K. Stroll

70. K.K. Swing

71. K.K. Synth

72. K.K. Tango

73. K.K. Technopop

74. K.K. Waltz

75. K.K. Western

76. Lucky K.K.

77. Marine Song 2001

78. Mountain Song

79. Mr. K.K.

80. My Place

81. Neapolitan

82. Only Me

83. Pondering

84. Rockin' K.K.

85. Soulful K.K.

86. Space K.K.

87. Spring Blossoms

88. Stale Cupcakes

89. Steep Hill

90. Surfin' K.K.

91. The K. Funk

92. To the Edge

93. Two Days Ago

94. Wandering

95. Welcome Horizons

However, in order to get him to perform, players will have to first improve their island (which involves upgrading the Resident Services building) and convince K.K. to play a concert there. Once players manage a three-star rating for their Animal Crossing island, K.K. will arrive the next day to play a concert.

Following this, he will show up every Saturday and play a concert in the evening from 6 PM to 12 AM.

Edited by Gautham Balaji