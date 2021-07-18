K.K. Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: All you need to know

K.K. Slider is perhaps one of the most famous special characters in the entire Animal Crossing franchise. This rebel musical dog hates putting a price on his art, although his songs ironically sell for thousands of Bells.
Undoubtedly, K.K. Slider, a.k.a K.K., or DJ K.K., is a fan favorite, and that is perhaps why he has appeared in every Animal Crossing game till date, including the spin-offs Happy Home Designer and Pocket Camp. The iconic musical has even appeared in the film, Dōbutsu no Mori, where he was voiced by Shun Oguri.
Given his obvious hippy and rebellious nature, fans often wonder what he would have been like if he were real.
K.K. Slider is arguably the most famous character in the entire franchise, one who has made cameos in Super Smash Bros. Melee, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Meet K.K. Slider, the rebellious musician dog from Animal Crossing
K.K. Slider is a white Jack Russell Terrier from Animal Crossing with thick, black eyebrows. His simple, half-closed black eyes reflect his rather mellow and easy-going personality. To be honest, his ideas and his disposition hint at him being a bit of a hippie.
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, K.K. appears at the beginning of the game to talk to the players about setting out on their own and to inform them that the game operates in real time.
K.K. has a fixed number of songs in every game. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he has 95 songs in total. Here is the complete list:
1. Agent K.K.
2. Aloha K.K.
3. Animal City
4. Bubblegum K.K.
5. Café K.K.
6. Comrade K.K.
7. DJ K.K.
8. Drivin'
9. Farewell
10. Forest Life
11. Go K.K. Rider
12. Hypno K.K.
13. I Love You
14. Imperial K.K
15. King K.K.
16. K.K. Adventure
17. K.K. Aria
18. K.K. Ballad
19. K.K. Bazaar
20. K.K. Birthday
21. K.K. Blues
22. K.K. Bossa
23. K.K. Calypso
24. K.K. Casbah
25. K.K. Chorale
26. K.K. Condor
27. K.K. Country
28. K.K. Cruisin'
29. K.K. D&B
30. K.K. Dirge
31. K.K. Disco
32. K.K. Dixie
33. K.K. Étude
34. K.K. Faire
35. K.K. Flamenco
36. K.K. Folk
37. K.K. Fusion
38. K.K. Groove
39. K.K. Gumbo
40. K.K. House
41. K.K. Island
42. K.K. Jazz
43. K.K. Jongara
44. K.K. Lament
45. K.K. Love Song
46. K.K. Lullaby
47. K.K. Mambo
48. K.K. Marathon
49. K.K. March
50. K.K. Mariachi
51. K.K. Metal
52. K.K. Milonga
53. K.K. Moody
54. K.K. Oasis
55. K.K. Parade
56. K.K. Ragtime
57. K.K. Rally
58. K.K. Reggae
59. K.K. Rock
60. K.K. Rockabilly
61. K.K. Safari
62. K.K. Salsa
63. K.K. Samba
64. K.K. Ska
65. K.K. Sonata
66. K.K. Song
67. K.K. Soul
68. K.K. Steppe
69. K.K. Stroll
70. K.K. Swing
71. K.K. Synth
72. K.K. Tango
73. K.K. Technopop
74. K.K. Waltz
75. K.K. Western
76. Lucky K.K.
77. Marine Song 2001
78. Mountain Song
79. Mr. K.K.
80. My Place
81. Neapolitan
82. Only Me
83. Pondering
84. Rockin' K.K.
85. Soulful K.K.
86. Space K.K.
87. Spring Blossoms
88. Stale Cupcakes
89. Steep Hill
90. Surfin' K.K.
91. The K. Funk
92. To the Edge
93. Two Days Ago
94. Wandering
95. Welcome Horizons
However, in order to get him to perform, players will have to first improve their island (which involves upgrading the Resident Services building) and convince K.K. to play a concert there. Once players manage a three-star rating for their Animal Crossing island, K.K. will arrive the next day to play a concert.
Following this, he will show up every Saturday and play a concert in the evening from 6 PM to 12 AM.