Five updates Nintendo secretly added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The community is still not over the fact that Nintendo seems to have abandoned Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as is evidenced by a complete lack of updates, although the franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

Fans were looking forward to this year's Nintendo panel at E3 with hopes of an Animal Crossing and Legend of Zelda (which celebrated its 35th birthday this year) crossover, among other things. However, they returned disappointed as Nintendo revealed no news about the game or the franchise.

The community has been wondering about a lot of potential updates to hit the game this year, but all have been for naught so far. However, Nintendo seems to have added a secret update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Also read: Should Nintendo start working on a sequel for Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Five secret changes and updates Nintendo has recently introduced into Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The first one on the list is something many players may have noticed if they are regular users of Nook Bank. Just as interest rates from banks in real life have declined rapidly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has emulated the same in the game.

Previously, interest rates from Nook Bank used to go as high as 99000 Bells. However, a recent secret tweak from Nintendo has capped the maximum interest rate at 9000 Bells only.

The Mermaid fence DIY recipe was added to the game with the summer update, but it turned out to be a glitch and players could not completely build furniture with it. However, the secret update seems to have fixed this glitch once and for all.

Also read: Changes Nintendo needs to make to revive Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Excessive dialogs in games are always annoying, especially if they're repetitive. Animal Crossing players may remember that buying stuff from Sahara poses this exact problem. If players want to make an additional purchase, they have to suffer through an entire conversation repeatedly.

However, through a recent quality of life change, players can simply opt for the option to make additional purchases from Sahara without having to restart the conversation.

This fourth update is sad. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players might remember hearing lazy villagers mention Brewster in their dialog. Interestingly, their dialog would highlight Brewster's name, indicating his presence in the game.

However, in a recent update, Nintendo removed this dialog, making the possibility of Brewster's return bleak at best.

The last can be considered a minor but quite appreciated change. Nintendo has fixed the glitch that occurred with the hilarious glasses in Animal Crossing: New Horizon. Now the player's skin tone matches the skin tone as seen within the glasses.

Although players appreciate these little tweaks, it is time Nintendo whipped up a major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Gautham Balaji