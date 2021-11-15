Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 teases new furniture, here's how to get it

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update introduced a ton of features to the game. Many returning villagers were added and existing villagers got permanent shops, too. There were tons of items added and gameplay features updated, making it one of the biggest updates to a game in recent memory.

However, since its release on November 4, players have been uncovering several previously overlooked or unknown additions to the game. Now, Animal Crossing players have found a new furniture set that will be coming later as part of the update. Here's everything players need to know about the Sloppy Furniture Set.

Sloppy Furniture Set poised for Animal Crossing: New Horizons debut in the future

The DLC that was added alongside the 2.0 update also brought a ton of items and features into the game. Most notably it added several furniture items that could be purchased with Poki, the new currency, at the Happy Home offices. However, this furniture set will be available to everyone, regardless of whether or not they have the DLC.

The Sloppy Furniture Set was a fan favorite in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. It had 13 total items that gave the room a more homely feel. The item set was a hit with players then and will surely be so again.

The Sloppy Set was prominently featured in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Image via Nintendo

Unlike the previous set, there are only five parts in this version of the Sloppy Furniture Set:

Sloppy Bed

Sloppy Rug

Sloppy Sink

Sloppy Table

Sloppy Sofa

The easiest way to unlock this set is to simply purchase it from Wardell at the Happy Home offices. This is the most straightforward way to get it, but players without the DLC must use another method to get the set.

Animal Crossing players can also get the items from the set for free by checking the dumpster and the recycling box in Resident Services. There’s currently a 45% chance of a Sloppy Furniture Set item appearing in the recycling box. This is only the case if there are less than 10 items already in the box.

Edited by Danyal Arabi