Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day - Items, event, and more

November is here for Animal Crossing, which means Turkey Day, one of the biggest events in the year for the game, is right around the corner. With Turkey Day inching closer, there's only one major event left in the year: Christmas.

Christmas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is known as Toy Day, and it's one of the most exciting events for Animal Crossing players. There's an event, new items, and more coming. Here's what players need to know about it.

Guide to Toy Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Toy Day, like Christmas, takes place on the same day every year. Unlike Thanksgiving and Turkey Day, the date never changes, i.e., December 24, which is typically Christmas Eve. The main event of Toy Day will take place from 5:00 AM local time on December 24 and run an entire 24 hours till 5:00 AM on December 25.

Prior to the event, players need to begin acquiring toys from Nook's Cranny so they can give them to their villagers. Islands can have up to 10 villagers, so it may take a bit of time to get enough toys for all of them.

On Toy Day, December 25, the event will begin at 6:00 PM. Players can find Jingle the Reindeer in front of Resident Services. He will be hosting the event.

Players can help Jingle complete the tasks assigned and they will unlock Jingle's Photo for their home. This is the secret item that players can unlock on Toy Day.

Jingle will run the event on Toy Day for Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

The following Animal Crossing DIY recipes, among others, will also be available for Toy Day:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gift pile: 3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box

3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box Big Festive tree: 6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay

6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay Festive rug: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments

5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments Holiday candle: 5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds

5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds Illuminated snowflakes: 9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets

9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets Jingle wall: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay

5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay Ornament wreath: 6 blue ornaments, 2 gold ornaments

Edited by R. Elahi