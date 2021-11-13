Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Happy Home Paradise remodel and school facility updated via patch 2.0.1

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was launched last week and receive a lot of praise. Nearly all of the game's major flaws and omissions were corrected, leaving players with everything they were asking for and more.

The DLC quickly became a hit, too, as players everywhere are loving everything it has brought to the game.

It wasn't a perfect update, though, as no update ever is. This Animal Crossing update, like all others, had bugs and glitches. A few of the bigger ones were related to the house remodeling and the school facility functions. Thanks to patch 2.0.1, those issues and more have been corrected.

Patch 2.01 for Animal Crossing released, fixes issue with Happy Home Paradise and more

This update fixes a few troubling issues, but didn't add anything that was breaking the game or causing players significant grief.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons players who own the Happy Home Paradise DLC may experience gameplay bugs if they visit Resident Services and ask to remodel a resident’s home while the gates at their airport are open. [1/3] #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons players who own the Happy Home Paradise DLC may experience gameplay bugs if they visit Resident Services and ask to remodel a resident’s home while the gates at their airport are open. [1/3]

Players were reporting a few gameplay bugs when visiting Resident Services and and asking to remodel a villager's home. This was one of the best and most used features of the 2.0 update, so it was a frustrating bug. Nintendo was recommending players not to try and remodel their homes during that time because it was causing so many issues.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK A new #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons software update (Ver2.0.1) that fixes the gameplay bugs mentioned above is now available. Thank you for your patience. A new #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons software update (Ver2.0.1) that fixes the gameplay bugs mentioned above is now available. Thank you for your patience.

Fortunately, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.1 patch was released quickly and the issues seem to be gone for the time being.

Many of the issues were relating to the Happy Home Paradise DLC. (Image via Nintendo)

The first facility that DLC owners needed to design was the school, but a glitch was allowing them to play without having done that first. Nintendo obviously wanted to fix that to ensure the Animal Crossing DLC would run properly.

Other issues that were fixed include:

Making the Kiki and Lala wand available again

Fixed an issue involving the coconut juice and frozen treat set items

Fixed the issue of the flowing river flooring not appearing properly in Photopia

Resolved the issue of villagers trying to cook with the incorrect items

Fixed a dialog issue where villagers at home would talk as if they were in the cafe

These issues and more should no longer be plaguing Animal Crossing players. The 2.0.1 update is available for download now, if it hasn't been automatically installed already.

