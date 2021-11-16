Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise - Rarest characteristic of the first paid DLC 

One of the most intriguing bits about Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update was the first paid DLC - Happy Home Paradise. It's like a game within a game and allows players to design vacation homes for villagers that reside on their islands.

Update 2.0 is also the last major free content update, so it's safe to say that players want to make the most of New Horizons before it dries out.

This makes Happy Home Paradise a must-buy for Animal Crossing patrons. Interestingly, New Horizons' first paid DLC also boasts a rare characteristic.

There is only a 0.000000000000000000008193% chance of getting Tasha in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As already mentioned, players need to design vacation homes for the villagers on their islands.

Most players have reported Eloise and Olivia as their first agents. This is also because the agents that appear don't spawn at random.

There's only a 0.000000000000000000008193% chance of getting Tasha as the first client (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo has a predetermined list of villagers that will spawn as their first clients. The list of villagers is mentioned below:

Eloise

Olivia

Julia

Willow

Friga

Blanche

Cleo

Vivian

Purrl

Bree

Blaire

Tasha

Any of the aforementioned characters that aren't part of the player's island will be their first client.

The list mentions 12 names and Animal Crossing players can only house 10 villagers at a point. That's precisely why players haven't spotted Tasha as their first client.

Furthermore, there's only a 0.000000000000000000008193% chance of getting Tasha as the first client. For those who had the privilege of welcoming Tasha, they just witnessed one of the rarest spectacles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' first paid DLC.

Other eye-catching features of Animal Crossing 2.0 update

The return of Brewster and the Roost is perhaps one of the most striking features of the new update.

Brewster's return had been on the table for a while. However, Nintendo surprised the entire community by announcing the return of Katrina and Kapp'n as well.

Scores of other beloved Animal Crossing characters make their appearance in the Roost. This opens up opportunities for players to have interesting conversations with them.

Kapp'n takes the players on his boat to the new mystery islands that were announced.

Island ordinances, too, have made a return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These ordinances help the players play the game the way they want.

