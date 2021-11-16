Secrets uncovered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was released over a week ago to rave reviews and has pleased many fans. It's given them just about everything they could have asked for and more. Brewster, the Roost, the shops on Harv's Island, island ordinances and all the big features touted in the update have arrived. However, there are features in the update that flew largely under the radar.

Naturally, the highlights of the Animal Crossing 2.0 update were the headliners. Everyone was justifiably excited about the additions, but there have been tons of secrets and unknown features uncovered in the days since the update was released. One of the biggest has to be all the new secret islands Kapp'n can take players to.

Best secret islands found in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Kapp'n has been one of the most popular villagers since he returned to Animal Crossing on November 4. His boat trips are popular and most players don't miss a chance to go sailing with him. However, that can only happen once a day and it costs 1,000 Nook Miles each time.

Kapp'n's trips are not cheap as they cost 1,000 Nook Miles each (Image via Nintendo)

This means that tons of players haven't experienced the new mystery islands, leaving many of them a secret to the players. With the update, there are two new types of islands: rare and normal.

One of the rare islands, with just a 22% chance of visiting, is the Bamboo Island. This island has young bamboo, which players can farm. Bamboo is a hard item to come by, so farming it and planting it back on the island is a great way for players to get it.

There is also a Cherry Blossom island where players can find seasonal DIY recipes. Cherry Blossom island is also rare, so not a lot of players have had the fortune of finding it. The DIY and the beautiful trees are worth the wait.

milly @clairemilliettv #ACNH #NintendoSwitch kappn took me to a cherry blossom island and even the beach bottle was a sakura diy !!! #AnimalCrossing kappn took me to a cherry blossom island and even the beach bottle was a sakura diy !!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/uPjaX0iNBE

One of the best and most rare islands, though, is the Star Fragment Island. Here, Animal Crossing players can easily farm star fragments, which are incredibly useful. This can be done by breaking rocks on the island, so it's not hard to do at all.

