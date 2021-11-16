Turkey Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- How to participate, recipes and secret ingredients

Turkey Day is one of the biggest holidays for Animal Crossing players, and the event celebrates Thanksgiving in a way that only the game could. The event will be held on November 26, 2021.

This is significantly more important, as much of the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and might not be able to celebrate with family or friends. Either way, there will be an event hosted on each player's island to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Turkey Day's event is all about food, and players are tasked with making food for Franklin and the villagers. Here's how to start the event, make Turkey Day food and unlock the items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For Turkey Day, the following will happen on every island:

Chef Franklin the Turkey will appear near Resident Services.

A cooking table with cookware and ingredients will be set up outside Resident Services.

Dining tables and other holiday decorations will be set up for the festivities.

Villagers will put on themed hats, carry food and drinks and gather around the plaza.

Themed Thanksgiving music will play all day.

In order to trigger the event, Animal Crossing players will need to visit Franklin any time after 9 a.m. local time, on November 26, 2021. He'll need players to collect the items for the recipes he plans to make.

Franklin will task players with finding the items for his recipes. (Image via Nintendo)

Players will be tasked with making these recipes:

Clam Chowder

Pumpkin pie

Gratin

Fish Meunière

These will have multiple components. Additionally, there is a secret ingredient for each recipe that can be found to prompt Frankling to reward players. These are the recipes and the secret ingredients:

Clam Chowder - 3 manila clams. The secret ingredient is 1 scallop

Pumpkin pie - 1 orange pumpkin, 1 green, white, or yellow pumpkin. The secret ingredient is two other pumpkins

Gratin - 1 mussel, 1 flat, round, skinny mushroom or an oyster. The secret ingredient is dungeness crab

Fish Meunière - 1 sea bass, 1 olive flounder, dab or red snapper. The secret ingredient is barred knifejaw

Once they've been tasked with completing these recipes, Animal Crossing players can look around the island and ask villagers for the ingredients. Villagers will give players the ingredients they possess.

However, players can also use items in their inventory, or storage, to complete the recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Turkey Day event.

