Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update guide: How to customize polishing effects

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update introduced a ton of new features. Though it was confirmed to be the final major update, the DLC and update have revitalized the game and given players everything they could have hoped for. All the major additions are justifiably getting all the attention, but there are tons of smaller changes that are making an impact.

One of those small changes is the polishing feature. This is typically used on Gyroids, since they are placeable items and can even be placed on walls. However, polishing is not limited to just Gyroids alone. Here's how to do it and customize it for each item.

Customizing the polishing effects on different Animal Crossing items

The polishing feature can be used on regular islands as well as the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC archipelago. Unfortunately for players who don't have the DLC, this feature is only unlocked after designing four homes with Lottie and her crew.

There are a total of 13 different customization options alongside the default option:

Default Sparkle Blast

Pitter Pat

Dizzy Spin

Space Blip

Drip Drop

Fuzzy Bubs

Bloom Swirl

Steam Shine

Brr Brr

Zap-O-Matic

Stress Buzz

Bubble Shock

Flutter Flap

Chatter Blurb

Unlocking the customizable options is pretty simple. Animal Crossing players need to continue designing homes with Lottie and the Happy Home Paradise team. Once they've completed 12 jobs, Niko will tell players about the customization options.

🌸Angie🌸 @pinkadot89



#acnh #HappyHomeParadise I love it! I'll have to come back and make it bigger some other time, since I keep forgetting that we can change the room size now. I also can't polish anymore for some reason... I love it! I'll have to come back and make it bigger some other time, since I keep forgetting that we can change the room size now. I also can't polish anymore for some reason...#acnh #HappyHomeParadise https://t.co/bmZjbLzyzw

Animal Crossing players can then navigate to the polishing mode as they normally would. This time, however, there will be a plus icon, which takes players to list all of the different effects. They can then choose one of those effects and apply it to almost any item in the game.

doom desire @doom_mori

( moth, blackbird, ghost, and flies )

You can get them off any of my hhn houses if you talk to Wardell, RA-5854-9374-1103

#animalcrossing #acnh Here's my polish effects I made so far( moth, blackbird, ghost, and flies )You can get them off any of my hhn houses if you talk to Wardell, RA-5854-9374-1103 #acnh design Here's my polish effects I made so far( moth, blackbird, ghost, and flies )You can get them off any of my hhn houses if you talk to Wardell, RA-5854-9374-1103#animalcrossing #acnh #acnhdesign https://t.co/oT2LM3jXgI

They can also customize those new effects. Each one can be customized with a different design, including ones that players themselves have created. It will be in the same form as the design selected, but the imagery can be changed to the custom design.

