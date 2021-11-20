Who is Shino in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are over 400 villagers on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons roster, and Shino is one of them. It was already the most expansive roster in franchise history before the 2.0 update arrived and introduced eight returning villagers, including Brewster and Katrina, and eight brand new villagers, including Shino.

Shino has been a highly sought-after villager since the 2.0 update, and even more so since she was first revealed in the New Horizons Nintendo Direct on October 15. Here's everything players need to know about Shino, one of the best and latest villagers to join the game.

Everything players need to know about Shino in Animal Crossing

Shino was first introduced in the 2.0 update on November 4. She is a brand new villager and has never been in a game before. New Horizons is her franchise debut, though she's likely to continue making appearances in future releases.

Shino and Sasha are two of the most popular new villagers (Image via Nintendo)

Shino's descriptor phrase is,

"Better the demon you know than the one you do not."

She is a peppy villager, which means she will be in a good mood often and is very easy to become friends with for Animal Crossing players.

Peppy villagers like Shino will over-react in conversations about seemingly trivial subjects, and will usually be over-excited to see the player or other villagers. This also means she'll easily forget the conversations and tasks she told players to do.

Shino will typically get along well with most other villagers. She will get along particularly well with lazy, normal, jock, sisterly, and other peppy villagers, but she may get on the nerves of cranky and snooty villagers.

Shino's in-game profile says this:

"Shino seems like the quiet, mysterious type—before she starts talking, that is. She tries to befriend everyone she meets and will probably tell them her whole life story in the process."

Whether it's because she's a brand new villager or because she's one of the best, Shino can be invited to players' islands by virtue of finding her on mystery island tours or if she visits the player's island.

Edited by R. Elahi