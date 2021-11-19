Mini Dharma in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- How to find, use and upgrade

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update introduced so many big features. The Roost, Harv's Island, returning villagers and everything else are getting the majority of the spotlight. This makes it easy for several additions from the update to slip through players' hands, relatively unnoticed.

Aside from secret additions that most players didn't know about, there are tons of new items that came as a result of the update. New food items and other furniture items, like the brand new mini dharma, are really cool. Here's how to get a mini dharma and what it's used for in Animal Crossing.

Complete guide to the brand new mini dharma in Animal Crossing 2.0 update

The mini dharma is a miscellaneous furniture item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, that was first introduced in the 2.0 update. Becasue it is a miscellaneous item, it can be placed on either the ground or on top of a tabletop.

The only way to get this item is from Katrina. It is one of the secret features of her new Fortune Shop. Her shop is located on Harv's Island, but will need 100,000 bells to be built first. After that, players will receive a free mini dharma the day after she purifies them from bad luck for 10,000 bells.

markwars @markwars1972



#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Did you know that Katrina can cleanse a bad luck fortune? If you get one AND you have at least 10k bells in your pocket she will reverse the bad luck. The next day you will also get a gift. Mine so far are Power Stone and Mini Dharma. Did you know that Katrina can cleanse a bad luck fortune? If you get one AND you have at least 10k bells in your pocket she will reverse the bad luck. The next day you will also get a gift. Mine so far are Power Stone and Mini Dharma. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/GFTmg2ipxE

The mini dharma comes in eight different color variations, including:

Red

Blue

Green

Light Pink

Black

Yellow

White

Goukaku (Success)

A regular dharma can be crafted, but not unless players obtain the correct crafting recipe. This can only be obtained from cranky Animal Crossing villagers like Bruce, Cranky, Boyd, Avery, Curt, Rizzo, Ricky and a few others. After that, players will need three different mini dharmas to craft one regular one.

Boyd, a cranky villager, can give the DIY recipe to players. Image via Nintendo

Each mini dharma can only be obtained once a day from Katrina, and only after being purified from bad luck, so it may take a long time for Animal Crossing players to meet all those stipulations and acquire the crafting recipe.

