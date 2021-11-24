Roald in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know

There are several villagers who have been around since the beginning of the Animal Crossing franchise. The first game, which was initially called Animal Forest, had tons of fan-favorite villagers who have stayed throughout the course of the next 21 years of the franchise. There are over 400 villagers in New Horizons, many of whom got their start in the original game.

One of those original villagers is Roald, a popular penguin villager that Animal Crossing players have loved for a long time. Here's everything they need to know about Roald in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Complete guide to Roald in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While tons of villagers were introduced in the original game, not many have been in every single game. Roald has been a villager in Animal Crossing, Wild World, City Folk, New Leaf, and New Horizons.

Roald is a fan favorite villager and is often present on islands. Image via Nintendo

Roald is a jock penguin villager. His name appears to possibly be named after Roald Amundsen, the first person to reach Antarctica. Antarctica is the natural habitat of Adelie penguins, on which Roald is based on.

Roald's description phrase is, "You must learn to waddle before you can swim." Roald is a dark, navy blue penguin that has a white stomach. He has large eyes with dark pupils and a yellow beak and feet. He initially wears a red flannel shirt in New Horizons, which is different from his Cafe Shirt in other games.

jake @AC_Roald hes just sitting... with an orange on his head hes just sitting... with an orange on his head https://t.co/zcUuiS9pkL

Since he is a jock villager, Roald is very interested in his hobby and may compete against Animal Crossing players at catching bugs and fish. Jock villagers like Roald get along well with peppy, cranky, and sisterly villagers. They will conflict with the relaxed lifestyle of lazy villagers, though.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Roald, like other villagers, can be invited to players' islands by finding them on a mystery island tour or if they show up on the island or at the campsite. They may need to make space for a new villager, though.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar