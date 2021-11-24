Nintendo adds to their official Animal Crossing: New Horizons island with 2.0 update items

Nintendo recently introduced a ton of items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The 2.0 update completely changed the game, introduced many new features, and brought back a few that were curiously absent from the game. The last major update for the game ensured that it would go out with a bang, and there are so many features that not everything is known by every player.

There are tons of secrets and lesser-known features that have been added that are making a huge difference for players. Nintendo, like many other brands and celebrities, has its official dream island in Animal Crossing. They recently updated it to show off the new items from the update.

Nintendo adds several items to official island after Animal Crossing 2.0 update

The island was already one of the best dream islands the game had to offer. It now has all the current items and features, making it one of the most visited dream islands for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to visit.

The island's official name is Ninten Island, and it's one of the most decorated islands in the game. It has all the game's best and most popular items, including the items from the Super Mario crossover like the question block and the fire flower.

Features from the Animal Crossing 2.0 update that have been added to the island in the latest update include:

Tomatoes in the garden

Carrots in the garden

Wheat in the garden

Gyroids on the wall

Music box

Gyroids on other items

More

These items and more can be explored through the use of Dream Islands. Players can simply go to any bed in their house and lie down. They can then select to go to sleep to start dreaming, at which point Luna will arrive and ask players what island they want to visit.

Players can go to sleep and dream, visiting new islands on the way (Image via Nintendo)

For the Ninten Island, the dream code is DA-6382-1459-4417. Animal Crossing players can input that and travel to the official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

