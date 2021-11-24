Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch 2.0.3 released - Changes, bug fixes and more

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was released a few weeks ago and was shortly thereafter confirmed to be the final major update for the game. That might be the case in terms of content, but it's certainly not the final update in general. Nintendo has released a few patches for the game since and there likely will be seasonal updates in the future, too.

Nintendo just released its latest patch for the 2.0 update, which fixed a few bugs and changed a few things for players. Here's what players can expect from the most recent patch.

Nintendo patches Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0.3

This update largely focuses on a few glitches that players were experiencing. These were mostly present in the Happy Home Paradise DLC section of the game, so players who haven't purchased it won't experience very many changes as a result of this patch.

The patch was pretty small, but for users who were experiencing these issues, it's a welcome sight. There was a duplication glitch being exploited, which many Animal Crossing players may have enjoyed, but has now been fixed.

Nintendo is never pleased with any glitches in their games, especially not ones that allow players to exploit them for their own gain. Nintendo swiftly patches cheats, hacks or glitches in New Horizons and this update was no exception.

The second issue involved the same villager appearing twice on the island where Paradise Planning is located. This could be very frustrating for players as they wouldn't be able to design a new house if the same villager kept asking for one.

Paradise planning is where all the magic happens. (Image via Nintendo)

This update has been one of the smallest in the game's history but is more of a quality of life update in Animal Crossing. When it comes to exploits that break the in-game economy it comes as no surprise that (such as duplication glitches) Nintendo was quick to patch it.

