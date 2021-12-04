Auroras in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- How to see, dates, times and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are no doubt familiar with the real-life phenomena of the Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Australis (the Northern and Southern Lights, respectively). Many players might not know that those phenomena are also visible in Animal Crossing. Given how rare they are in the real world, seeing them in Animal Crossing might be many players' only opportunity.

They're still rare in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but they can be seen by any and all players. Here's how to see them and when they're visible.

Viewing the Aurora Borealis and Australis in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The good news is that both Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis can occur during the winter months. These are considered winter months in Animal Crossing:

Northern Hemisphere

December

January

February

Southern Hemisphere

June

July

August

The Auroras can be seen on a winter night when there is clear sky. Any night, which is considered 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time, that has that particular weather, is given a chance to have an Aurora appear.

Auroras can only occur during the winter months (Image via Nintendo)

That doesn't mean that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have to stay up all night every night during the winter. That is one method of doing it and it would ensure that if there's an Aurora, they'll see it. However, that's exhausting and can be frustrating.

Instead, villagers will often give hints about when the weather is set for an Aurora. Talking to villagers during the day in the winter months will give players a good idea of whether or not there can be an Aurora that night.

Even if a villager says it's good weather for one, that doesn't guarantee one will show up. They're very rare, so even when the weather is perfect, it might not happen. Players may have to check several appropriate weather nights to see one.

When they do see one, all the patience, effort and frustration will be worth it, as Auroras are one of the best weather events and best things to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

