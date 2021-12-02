Animal Crossing: New Horizons pro camera lets players watch villagers play with cat tower

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update introduced a ton of new features to the game. The update was packed with so much free content that it almost mirrored the release of a totally new game. Everything was a big addition, but there were also a few smaller updates that didn't get as much attention.

The pro camera is the perfect example of that. The new addition allowed Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to view their homes in first-person view, which they had previously been unable to do.

It allowed them a unique view of their homes and now players are discovering it allows them a unique view of villagers playing with the cat tower.

Villagers love the cat tower furniture item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The first-person camera is really useful for taking pictures of villagers interacting with furniture items. That might be in the Happy Home Paradise DLC, or on the island when a villager arrives randomly.

Animal Crossing players are discovering that the first-person camera is great for watching villagers play with the cat tower. This is especially true for one particular villager: Punchy.

Punchy the cat villager loves the new cat tower item (Image via Nintendo)

Punchy is, fittingly, a cat. For his Happy Home Paradise DLC home, he requests three items to be included in the design. One of those items is the cat tower.

Punchy will often play with the cat tower, as cats often do. Players can check in on him after they've completed his new home and will find that they often catch him playing with the tower.

While Punchy probably loves it the most, all villagers like and will play with the cat tower. One user even caught Apollo the Eagle villager playing with it.

🐞Angie🐞 @BMOangie #ACNH GUYS ALL OF THE VILLAGERS CAN PLAY WITH THE CAT TOWER #AnimalCrossing GUYS ALL OF THE VILLAGERS CAN PLAY WITH THE CAT TOWER #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/M3GW3L3hpu

It's safe to say that all villagers, especially cats, have taken a liking to the cat tower furniture item. The cat tower is a new item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and can be purchased for 3,000 bells or 2,700 Poki at the Happy Home Paradise office.

