All bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December

December 1 is finally here, and Animal Crossing players are already experiencing the new critters that the game has to offer. Each month brings new critters and sees old ones depart. Every fish, deep-sea creature, and bug has a spawn time during the year, and when their time is up, they'll no longer be found on the island.

Many bugs are coming and going for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere. There are also a few very lucrative bugs that can be found during December. Here's the complete guide on bugs in December.

December bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete guide

These bugs will be arriving or leaving in the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing:

Arriving

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Raja Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells

Dung beetle- 3,000 bells

These will be doing the same in the Southern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Firefly- 300 bells

Drone beetle- 200 bells

Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells

Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells

Mosquito- 130 bells

Leaving

Common butterfly- 160 bells

Yellow butterfly- 160 bells

Peacock butterfly- 2,500 bells

Firefly- 300 bells

Ladybug- 200 bells

Violin beetle- 450 bells

Pill bug- 250 bells

Centipede- 300 bells

These are a few of the most lucrative bugs players can get their hands on now in the Northern Hemisphere:

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Dung beetle- 3,000 bells

Tarantula- 8,000 bells

Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells

Wasp- 2,500 bells

Tarantulas are dangerous but worth a lot of bells (Image via Nintendo)

In the Southern Hemisphere, there are also several great opportunities to earn a lot of bells with the bugs on the island:

Peacock butterfly- 2,500 bells

Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells

Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells

Atlas moth- 3,000 bells

Madagascan sunset moth- 2,500 bells

Wasp- 2,500 bells

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells

Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells

Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells

Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells

Scorpion- 8,000 bells

There are tons of great bugs crawling around in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar