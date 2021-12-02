All bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December

December 1 is finally here, and Animal Crossing players are already experiencing the new critters that the game has to offer. Each month brings new critters and sees old ones depart. Every fish, deep-sea creature, and bug has a spawn time during the year, and when their time is up, they'll no longer be found on the island.
Many bugs are coming and going for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere. There are also a few very lucrative bugs that can be found during December. Here's the complete guide on bugs in December.
December bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete guide
These bugs will be arriving or leaving in the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing:
- Arriving
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Raja Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells
- Dung beetle- 3,000 bells
These will be doing the same in the Southern Hemisphere:
- Arriving
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Firefly- 300 bells
- Drone beetle- 200 bells
- Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells
- Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells
- Mosquito- 130 bells
- Leaving
- Common butterfly- 160 bells
- Yellow butterfly- 160 bells
- Peacock butterfly- 2,500 bells
- Firefly- 300 bells
- Ladybug- 200 bells
- Violin beetle- 450 bells
- Pill bug- 250 bells
- Centipede- 300 bells
These are a few of the most lucrative bugs players can get their hands on now in the Northern Hemisphere:
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Dung beetle- 3,000 bells
- Tarantula- 8,000 bells
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells
- Wasp- 2,500 bells
In the Southern Hemisphere, there are also several great opportunities to earn a lot of bells with the bugs on the island:
- Peacock butterfly- 2,500 bells
- Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells
- Atlas moth- 3,000 bells
- Madagascan sunset moth- 2,500 bells
- Wasp- 2,500 bells
- Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells
- Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells
- Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells
- Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells
- Scorpion- 8,000 bells
ALSO READArticle Continues below
There are tons of great bugs crawling around in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December.