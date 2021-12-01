Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update- Secret features players still haven't found

It has been almost an entire month since Animal Crossing: New Horizons received one of the most substantial updates for the game in recent memory. There were so many big features, that many of them could have been the headliner for the update. The 2.0 update has been out for a while now and there are still several features players are just now discovering.

Nintendo packed the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing with tons of content and even added a brand new DLC. However, they obviously added plenty of secrets and smaller features to keep the game exciting and fresh. Here are a few of them that players are now continuously uncovering.

Secret features in the 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the features players have been uncovering is the fact that special villagers appear at certain times in the Roost. For example, Daisy Mae will get coffee around 12 p.m. when she finishes her work. Their schedules don't change and they come get coffee when they're able to whether the player is there or not.

Another one of the new features that players have been taking advantage of is the villager home redesign. By complaining to Isabelle about their homes, they can get them reset to the original design. This is exclusive to the Happy Home Paradise DLC, though.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC has a lot of special features (Image via Nintendo)

Cakes, which were previously used as decorative items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, have now been added to the food items list. Now, players can consume them for the benefits they'd get from other food items.

Another secret feature involves Gyroids. Gyroids can be placed on the wall in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can place them on a wall anywhere, and a shelf will spawn underneath them to hold them up.

Finally, one more thing that players have discovered as a good hack is that Celeste will appear in the Roost at 7 p.m. the day before she visits players. Celeste doesn't visit often, but now players have a slightly better way of knowing when she does.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider