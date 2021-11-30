New hairstyle packs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons added by update 2.0

Animal Crossing: New Horizons always gives players a lot of customization. They can customize their island, their home, their neighbors, their outfits and everything about themselves. There are tons of hairstyle options, too, that allow most players to find exactly what they are looking for.

In the 2.0 update, the list of possible hairstyles got a little bit longer. Harriet can now give players one of seven new hairstyles. Here's which ones they can get and how to get them.

Harriet's new hairstyle shop in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update

One of the biggest inclusions in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was the expansion of Harv's Island. Eight traveling villagers received permanent shops on Harv's Island, including Leif, Redd and Harriet. Harriet's shop specializes in hairstyles.

Before visiting Harriet's new shop, players have to fund it. Each shop requires 100,000 bells to be fully funded. Once that happens, it will appear on the island the following day.

In order to get a new hairstyle, players can visit Harv's Island and sit on Harriet’s stool. Then, she’ll give Animal Crossing players a brand new haircut for free. That haircut will then be added to the player's inventory of hairstyles.

Animal Crossing players need to sit on Harriet's stump to receive a new cut (Image via Nintendo)

These can then be accessed with a mirror or vanity furniture item whenever players want to edit their hairstyle. Harriet’s new hairstyles are exclusive to the island, so one can’t buy them. Players will just have to visit her and let her do what she does best.

There are four new Fab 4 hairstyles available from the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing:

Short middle part

Loose braid

Textured high bun

Short buzz cut

There are also seven new hairstyles by Harriet:

Elegant above ear cut

Touseled short

Long with bangs

Middle part side sweep

Bob cut

Half up half down

Two looped buns

Once Animal Crossing players have received these cuts, they can style them themselves.

