All critters coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December

December is here in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which means big changes for the game. Animal Crossing will see an influx of new fish, deep-sea creatures and bugs, which also means that many of the existing critters will be on their way out.

Many critters can be very lucrative, so it's worthwhile to try and catch the available ones when they are. Regardless, they all bring in some bells and can be donated to the museum to complete the collection. Here's which ones Animal Crossing players can expect to see now that December has arrived and which ones have left.

Critters arriving and leaving in December for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The following fish will be arriving or leaving in December for the Northern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Pond smelt- 500 bells

Stringfish- 15,000 bells

Sea butterfly- 1,000 bells

Squid- 500 bells

Oarfish- 9,000 bells

Leaving

Pike- 1,800 bells

Stringfish will now be available in the Northern Hemisphere (Image via Nintendo)

Southern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells

Tilapia- 800 bells

Piranha-2,500 bells

Arowana- 10,000 bells

Dorado- 15,000 bells

Gar- 6,000 bells

Arapaima- 10,000 bells

Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells

Ribbon eel- 600 bells

Saw shark- 12,000 bells

Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells

Great white shark- 15,000 bells

Whale shark- 13,000 bells

Suckerfish- 1,500 bells

Leaving

Cherry salmon- 1,000 bells

Char- 3,800 bells

Miki @zombiemiki #ACNH Pour one out for the whale shark I lost when someone else's switch went into sleep mode #AnimalCrossing Pour one out for the whale shark I lost when someone else's switch went into sleep mode #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/XM1rkUavD5

The following bugs will be arriving and leaving in the Northern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Raja Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells

Dung beetle- 3,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Firefly- 300 bells

Drone beetle- 200 bells

Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells

Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells

Mosquito- 130 bells

Leaving

Common butterfly- 160 bells

Yellow butterfly- 160 bells

Peacock butterfly- 2,500 bells

Firefly- 300 bells

Ladybug- 200 bells

Violin beetle- 450 bells

Pill bug- 250 bells

Centipede- 300 bells

Finally, these deep-sea creatures will be arriving or leaving in the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing players:

Arriving

Lobster- 4,500 bells

Leaving

Mussel- 1,500 bells

Turban shell- 1,000 bells

Spiny lobster- 5,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Sea grapes- 900 bells

Mussel- 1,500 bells

Abalone- 2,000 bells

Gazami crab- 2,200 bells

Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells

Leaving

Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells

Firefly squid- 1,400 bells

Lobster- 4,500 bells

Now is a great time to make a lot of bells with the critter spawns in Animal Crossing.

