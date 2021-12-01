All critters coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December

December is here in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which means big changes for the game. Animal Crossing will see an influx of new fish, deep-sea creatures and bugs, which also means that many of the existing critters will be on their way out.
Many critters can be very lucrative, so it's worthwhile to try and catch the available ones when they are. Regardless, they all bring in some bells and can be donated to the museum to complete the collection. Here's which ones Animal Crossing players can expect to see now that December has arrived and which ones have left.
Critters arriving and leaving in December for Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The following fish will be arriving or leaving in December for the Northern Hemisphere:
- Arriving
- Pond smelt- 500 bells
- Stringfish- 15,000 bells
- Sea butterfly- 1,000 bells
- Squid- 500 bells
- Oarfish- 9,000 bells
- Leaving
- Pike- 1,800 bells
Southern Hemisphere:
- Arriving
- Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells
- Tilapia- 800 bells
- Piranha-2,500 bells
- Arowana- 10,000 bells
- Dorado- 15,000 bells
- Gar- 6,000 bells
- Arapaima- 10,000 bells
- Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells
- Ribbon eel- 600 bells
- Saw shark- 12,000 bells
- Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells
- Great white shark- 15,000 bells
- Whale shark- 13,000 bells
- Suckerfish- 1,500 bells
- Leaving
- Cherry salmon- 1,000 bells
- Char- 3,800 bells
The following bugs will be arriving and leaving in the Northern Hemisphere:
- Arriving
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Raja Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells
- Dung beetle- 3,000 bells
Southern Hemisphere:
- Arriving
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Firefly- 300 bells
- Drone beetle- 200 bells
- Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells
- Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells
- Mosquito- 130 bells
- Leaving
- Common butterfly- 160 bells
- Yellow butterfly- 160 bells
- Peacock butterfly- 2,500 bells
- Firefly- 300 bells
- Ladybug- 200 bells
- Violin beetle- 450 bells
- Pill bug- 250 bells
- Centipede- 300 bells
Finally, these deep-sea creatures will be arriving or leaving in the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing players:
- Arriving
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
- Leaving
- Mussel- 1,500 bells
- Turban shell- 1,000 bells
- Spiny lobster- 5,000 bells
Southern Hemisphere:
- Arriving
- Sea grapes- 900 bells
- Mussel- 1,500 bells
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Gazami crab- 2,200 bells
- Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells
- Leaving
- Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells
- Firefly squid- 1,400 bells
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
Now is a great time to make a lot of bells with the critter spawns in Animal Crossing.