Animal Crossing: New Horizons latest glitch is not for young audiences

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was released over a month ago, and it has even received a few patches since then to clean up bugs and glitches. But that doesn't mean the game is without problems as of now. Bugs and glitches are always an issue for most games, as they can pop up sometimes out of nowhere.

The most recent glitch that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered is rather frightening and not fit for certain age groups. For a game that's definitely marketed to a somewhat younger audience (the game is rated E for Everyone), it's jarring to see something like this.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a shocking glitch that's causing havoc in the popular life-simulation title

This glitch has to do with the Happy Home Paradise DLC that was released alongside the 2.0 update. On the Happy Home Paradise island, there is a kitchen where players can make food and collect DIY recipes once they've completed the requisite home designs for villagers.

This glitch has a lot to do with the Happy Home Paradise DLC (Image via Nintendo)

In that same kitchen and the accompanying cafe, Animal Crossing villagers have been appearing completely naked. It's rather jarring given that the vast majority of villagers are always wearing something.

Granted, no villagers have any appendages or anything that might scare a player too much. However, it's still pretty shocking, especially since villagers in all Animal Crossing games have been wearing clothes since 2001. To see them suddenly without clothes is a pretty big surprise.

Naturally, the bug extends to more than just the kitchen and cafe in Happy Home Paradise. Marina is not in either of those places but has shown up sans clothing.

Nintendo has not officially commented on this bug and may not be aware of it. It's unclear what's causing the glitch, either.

Whenever Nintendo learns about this glitch or figures out what is causing it, it can be assumed that a patch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released shortly thereafter to fix any and all glitches they have come across. Until then, beware of villagers on the island and anywhere else.

