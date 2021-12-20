A guide to Sasha in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was released well over a month ago. It reintroduced several villagers to the franchise, including Brewster, Katrina, Kapp'n, Tortimer and more. It also added eight brand new villagers to the franchise. Even before the update, New Horizons had the largest villager roster by far.

The 2.0 update introduced villagers like Ione, Tiansheng, Shino, Quinn and Sasha. Sasha quickly became a fan favorite amongst Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. Here's what players need to know about him.

Understanding Sasha in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

With his introduction in the 2.0 update, Sasha became the rarest villager in the game. Rabbits were the second largest group of villagers in the game, which made it difficult to come across her. Sasha is pretty unlikely to show up on a Mystery Island, which makes it difficult for players to invite him to their island.

Mystery Islands often have villagers on them and they can move to the island (Image via Nintendo)

Sasha is a lazy rabbit villager. He was first added to the franchise in New Horizons and is currently the only male villager in the game to have the fashion hobby. This hobby was also introduced in New Horizons for the first time.

When villagers have this hobby, like Sasha, they will walk around with a pink bag with an Oxeye Daisy on it. They can also be seen wearing certain accessories such as glasses or hats that the player didn't give them.

As a lazy villager, Sasha will be friendly and easy to get along with for Animal Crossing players. As with all lazy villagers, Sasha loves food and loves to relax. He will also enjoy the usual hobbies, usually for relaxing or for food, like when he is fishing.

Sasha will get along well with most other villagers, but can offend and confuse jock villagers, due to their conflicting lifestyles. He will really get along well with other lazy Animal Crossing villagers. With them, Sasha will talk about food, comics and superheroes most often.

