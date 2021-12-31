Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Year's Countdown- How to participate, details and more

New Year's Eve is finally here, which means Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are about to partake in the final seasonal event of the year. In fact, there are a few time zones that are already in 2022 and others that are nearing that time at the time of writing.

The New Year's Countdown event is one of the biggest events of the year. Here's how to participate, the items that will be available and more.

Animal Crossing 2021 New Year's Countdown guide

The event officially begins at 11 p.m. local time on the island. However, prior to that time, there are several things Animal Crossing players can do to prepare for the event:

Find Isabelle and Tom Nook at Resident Services, who are outside the building for once and talk to both of them.

Get a new Light Stick item from Isabelle and a few Party Poppers from Tom Nook. These are both free gifts.

Tom Nook will be selling hats that have several different style variations.

After 11 pm, players can watch the official New Year's Countdown and pop off their Party Poppers and watch the fireworks with their villagers.

The Seasonal tab in Nook Shopping will have New Year's themed items, with sales running from December 26 to 31 and then January 1 to 15.

Once 11 p.m. hits, the event is officially underway. The countdown will begin and the celebration will be on. Themed music will play on the island and all the villagers will be outside to celebrate.

Players can participate in the event by simply being present. They can talk to villagers and even Tom Nook or Isabelle, but just being there will count.

Tom Nook will sell a few items during the event (Image via Animal Crossing World)

During the event, cool items (like the balloon arch) will be available. They can be free gifts but many of them will cost Animal Crossing players a few bells.

Silk hats- 500 bells each

Party Poppers- 300 bells each

Light Stick- free

2022 celebratory arch- 2,022 bells

Olivier salad- 1,000 bells

Zodiac ox figurine- 1,600 bells (may be different for 2022)

New Year's shimekazari- 2,000 bells

DIY recipes shot down during this time may also feature themed items.

