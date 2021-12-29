Complete guide to the Sinking Painting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Art is a big part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and has been in tons of games in the franchise. Decorating a home with art is a huge part of the game and something players love spending bells on. Unfortunately, there's only one way to get art in New Horizons and that's through Redd, the shadiest villager in the entire franchise. There's no avoiding him, though, since he's the sole proprietor of any art.

One of the paintings he can sell is the Sinking Painting, which is quite popular. Here's everything Animal Crossing players should know about this painting, including how to spot the fake.

Prices and how to spot the fake for the Sinking Painting in Animal Crossing

There's no other way to obtain art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons other than purchasing it from Redd. Prior to the recent 2.0 update, that meant waiting for him to visit the island, but that's no longer the case.

After the 2.0 update, Redd found a more permanent home, opening up a shop on Harv's Island. It does have to be fully funded by the players before it opens, costing 100,000 bells. After it's been funded, Animal Crossing players can get new art from Redd every time they go there.

The inventory for Redd is totally random, which means the Sinking Painting might not be there when players visit. Most of Harv's Island's shops get new inventory on Monday, but Redd operates a little differently.

If the Sinking Painting isn't there, players can cycle through the list simply by buying everything. However, his move is expensive and means they'll have fake art. His inventory will reset whenever players buy all of his items.

As for telling whether or not the Sinking Painting is genuine or not, there are a few that are always real. Fortunately for players, the Sinking Painting cannot be faked by Redd.

The Sinking Painting can be hung in the museum, too (Image via Nintendo)

If the Sinking Painting is in his inventory, it's legit, so players can rest easy knowing that they're not being defrauded by Redd this time. It sells for 4,980 bells and then players can sell it later for 1,245 bells.

