How to get Ankha in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ankha is one of the most popular villagers in Animal Crossing. She made her debut in the original Animal Crossing, so she's become a staple of the franchise. Many players have her on their islands, but the others who don't, would certainly like to have her arrive.

Getting villagers onto an island in Animal Crossing can be a little bit tricky. Here's how players can try to get Ankha, though there is no guaranteed way to do so.

Getting Ankha on an island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting a preferred villager in New Horizons is difficult. There are two methods of getting Ankha onto an island: the first being using Nook Miles to fly to an island. A particular villager may or may not be there. The same is true for any of Kapp'n's islands that players can ride to for 1,000 Nook Miles.

The second method is to wait and see if she’ll appear at the campsite. The campsite is the waiting area for villagers and they will often come and go randomly. If a villager is there, players will have to invite her to their island. This requires an open spot, which may mean kicking someone else off the island.

Ankha is a cat villager that is said to be like Cleopatra. She has blue and gold coloring and looks like a sphinx. Her favorite color is yellow, her favorite song is K.K. Bazaar and her birthday is September 22.

Once players get her on their island, they can rest easy knowing they have one of the best and most popular villagers the game has to offer. Ankha is a snooty villager, which can often make island life a lot more interesting for players and the other villagers.

Ankha makes life on an Animal Crossing island much more interesting

Ankha will gossip and might seem unfriendly at first. She will eventually warm up to Animal Crossing players, though. She gets along well with cranky and normal villagers but will be frustrated with lazy and jock villagers.

