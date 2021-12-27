Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret items players need to unlock

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update was released over a month ago but it is truly the gift that keeps on giving. It introduced a ton of new features for the winter season, which was a month after the update was released along with new items and events as well. It was the final major update planned for the game but it was intended to keep rewarding players well after it was released.

Animal Crossing players are still finding items that were introduced in the 2.0 update even today. These are locked behind certain activities and sometimes time locks, but it gives players more to do and work towards. Here are a few of the lesser known items that players can unlock.

Animal Crossing items that players still need to unlock

Katrina has been one of the most popular additions that the 2.0 update brought to Animal Crossing. She controls the fortune on the island and can give players good and bad fortune each day.

If she gives bad fortune, players can pay a hefty price to purify themselves. If they do, they can receive one of four items in the mail from Katrina:

Mini Dharma

Gold Turtle

Horseshoe Door Decoration

Power Stone Furniture Item

markwars @markwars1972



#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Did you know that Katrina can cleanse a bad luck fortune? If you get one AND you have at least 10k bells in your pocket she will reverse the bad luck. The next day you will also get a gift. Mine so far are Power Stone and Mini Dharma. Did you know that Katrina can cleanse a bad luck fortune? If you get one AND you have at least 10k bells in your pocket she will reverse the bad luck. The next day you will also get a gift. Mine so far are Power Stone and Mini Dharma. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/GFTmg2ipxE

Daisy Mae primarily sells turnips each Sunday. However, if Animal Crossing players routinely buy from her, they can unlock a secret inventory. Daisy Mae has these DIY recipes available to players:

Kabu Ankake

Bamboo-Shoot Soup

Jarred Bamboo Shoots

Turnip Salad

Daisy Mae has a secret inventory, too (Image via Nintendo)

There are several items available from the new group stretching activity. Many of these are difficult to unlock.

Nook Inc. Leotard

Nook Inc. Yoga Mat

Dumbbell

Protein Shake

7 different reactions for avatars to learn

Finally, Blathers has a few secret items that players can unlock. Once they complete the museum exhibit, which is quite difficult, they'll be able to purchase posters from Blathers for 5,000 bells each, including:

Bug poster

Fish poster

Framed sea-creature poster

Framed fossil poster

Framed art poster

Also Read Article Continues below

There are tons of items players can still unlock from the Animal Crossing 2.0 update and with each passing day more players are uncovering hidden items.

Edited by Danyal Arabi