Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret items players need to unlock

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update was released over a month ago but it is truly the gift that keeps on giving. It introduced a ton of new features for the winter season, which was a month after the update was released along with new items and events as well. It was the final major update planned for the game but it was intended to keep rewarding players well after it was released.
Animal Crossing players are still finding items that were introduced in the 2.0 update even today. These are locked behind certain activities and sometimes time locks, but it gives players more to do and work towards. Here are a few of the lesser known items that players can unlock.
Animal Crossing items that players still need to unlock
Katrina has been one of the most popular additions that the 2.0 update brought to Animal Crossing. She controls the fortune on the island and can give players good and bad fortune each day.
If she gives bad fortune, players can pay a hefty price to purify themselves. If they do, they can receive one of four items in the mail from Katrina:
- Mini Dharma
- Gold Turtle
- Horseshoe Door Decoration
- Power Stone Furniture Item
Daisy Mae primarily sells turnips each Sunday. However, if Animal Crossing players routinely buy from her, they can unlock a secret inventory. Daisy Mae has these DIY recipes available to players:
- Kabu Ankake
- Bamboo-Shoot Soup
- Jarred Bamboo Shoots
- Turnip Salad
There are several items available from the new group stretching activity. Many of these are difficult to unlock.
- Nook Inc. Leotard
- Nook Inc. Yoga Mat
- Dumbbell
- Protein Shake
- 7 different reactions for avatars to learn
Finally, Blathers has a few secret items that players can unlock. Once they complete the museum exhibit, which is quite difficult, they'll be able to purchase posters from Blathers for 5,000 bells each, including:
- Bug poster
- Fish poster
- Framed sea-creature poster
- Framed fossil poster
- Framed art poster
There are tons of items players can still unlock from the Animal Crossing 2.0 update and with each passing day more players are uncovering hidden items.