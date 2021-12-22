New items coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is barreling towards a climactic end of the year. Toy Day is coming in a few days and then the New Year's Countdown will commence a few days after that. These are the two biggest events in the Animal Crossing year, but the future is bright after that.

With the new year, new items and more are slated to be added to the game. The Animal Crossing 2.0 update introduced a few of these items but a lot of them are simply part of the new year in the game. Here's everything players need to know about all the new content coming to the game in the near future.

All the new items coming in 2022 for Animal Crossing players

The first two new items coming in 2022 are the Otoshidama Envelope and the Osechi, which are items added to celebrate 'Shogatsu' or the Japanese New Year.

The Otoshidama Envelope costs 500 bells and can be used to create the Otoshidama. The Osechi costs 1,700 bells. Both of these items are only available during this time for the seasonal event.

The 2022 balloon arch is also coming for New Year's. The seasonal item is scheduled to be released on December 31, right in time for New Year's Eve and the New Year's Countdown event.

It will be available in Nook's Cranny, so it won't be free or obtained as a reward for playing the game. It will be available from New Year's eve until January 5, so it will be a limited time purchase. The Zodiac Tiger will also be available during that same period.

The Nanakusa Gayu will also be arriving soon. This is a food or furniture item that was introduced with the 2.0 update. It is intended to celebrate Jinjitsu, one of the five seasonal celebrations in Japan.

A new seasonal celebration will be happening in January called The Carnival of Venice. The Venetian Mask will be available from January 25 to February 16 as part of this event.

Additionally, the summer and winter solstice will be occurring in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, so Animal Crossing players can expect seasonal events and items for that, too.

