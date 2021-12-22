Toy Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Timing, how to participate and more

The year is coming to a close, and that means there are two events left for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. The final event of the year is the New Year's Countdown event, happening on December 31 as a way for players to bring in the new year. Before that, though, Toy Day is coming in a few days.

Toy Day is one of the biggest events of the year for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's the Christmas equivalent for players to celebrate with their villagers. Here's everything that players need to know about it before it arrives in a few days.

Complete guide to Toy Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Timing

Toy Day, much like Christmas (the holiday it is replicating), takes place on the same day every year. Other holidays change days, but not Christmas. December 24, which is typically Christmas Eve, kicks off the celebration in New Horizons.

The main event of Toy Day will take place from 5:00 a.m. on December 24 and run an entire 24 hours till 5:00 a.m. on December 25. All the timings and dates are in the player's local time.

How to participate

On Toy Day, December 25, the event will begin at 6:00 p.m. local time. Animal Crossing players can find Jingle the Reindeer in front of Resident Services. Talking to him will kick start the event. Prior to starting the event (several days prior), players should begin collecting gifts for their villagers. Today would be a good day to start that.

Event

The actual event involves helping Jingle with particular tasks that he asks for help with. Players will do what he asks and ultimately be able to get a secret reward from him, which is his portrait.

Jingle hosts the festivities every year (Image via Nintendo)

Recipes

Additionally, these recipes, which are holiday centric, will be available during the event:

Gift pile: 3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box

3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box Big Festive tree: 6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay

6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay Festive rug: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments

5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments Holiday candle: 5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds

5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds Illuminated snowflakes: 9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets

9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets Jingle wall: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay

5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay Ornament wreath: 6 blue ornaments, 2 gold ornaments

Toy Day in Animal Crossing is just four days away at the time of writing.

