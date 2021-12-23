Complete guide to the Wistful Painting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Art is a big part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Many players love decorating their homes with art, so it's a popular thing to spend bells on. Unfortunately, there's only one way to get art in New Horizons and that's through Redd. Redd is the shadiest villager in the game, but he's the sole art salesman.

One of the paintings he can sell is the Wistful Painting. It's one that a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons players love. Here's everything they might need to know about it, including how to spot the fake.

Animal Crossing Wistful Painting: How to tell if it's fake, its price, and more

The only way to purchase any piece of art is to buy it from Redd. Prior to the 2.0 update, that often meant waiting for Redd to show up on the island as a special visitor.

Since the 2.0 update, Redd has officially found a permanent home, with a shop on Harv's Island. Players will have to fund it before it shows up, which will take 100,000 bells. After that, Animal Crossing players can buy art from Redd every time they visit.

The inventory for Redd is random, which means he may not always have the Wistful Painting. However, there is a way to cycle through to get to it. Most of Harv's Island's shops cycle their inventory on Monday, but Redd will do it as soon as players buy all the items.

If the Wistful Painting isn't there, players can cycle through by buying everything, though that's expensive and means they'll have fake art.

As for telling whether or not the Wistful Painting is real or fake, there are a few that are always real, but not this one.

The Wistful Painting is fake if the woman has a large, star-shaped earring. The real one has a spherical earring. It costs 4,980 bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and sells for 1,245.

The real and fake Wistful Paintings have one key difference (Image via Nintendo)

Redd also sells the following paintings to Animal Crossing players:

