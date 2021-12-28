×
Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Year's DIY recipes - How to get them, and more

New Year&#039;s Countdown will have tons of new items and rewards (Image via Animal Crossing World)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Feature

The end of the year is here, which means one final Animal Crossing: New Horizons event. The New Year's Countdown is the last event of the year, and Animal Crossing players are excited for the new items, new recipes and more.

There will be many DIY recipes available throughout the event. Here's how to get DIY recipes and which items will be available through the course of the New Year's Countdown event.

DIY recipes available during the Animal Crossing New Year's event

As always, the DIY recipes can be obtained through normal methods. Shooting down a balloon gift, picking up a message bottle on the shore, and talking to their villagers. If they are crafting something, players can get the recipe from them, but they will only get that recipe even if it is duplicated for something they already know how to craft.

Time for a New Year's DIY giveaway! Dodo code: 9CP8V #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/rBTkwrODsF

Seasonal items will be available through DIY recipes, just like any other seasonal event in Animal Crossing. Items like the balloon arch are available during this event but will be for purchase. The majority of the seasonal items will be in Nook's Cranny for several days before and after the event.

The following items (like the balloon arch) will be available during the event for Animal Crossing players:

  • Silk hats- 500 bells each
  • Party Poppers- 300 bells each
  • Light Stick- free
  • 2022 celebratory arch- 2,022 bells
  • Olivier salad- 1,000 bells
  • Zodiac ox figurine- 1,600 bells (may be different for 2022)
  • New Year's shimekazari- 2,000 bells
Acnh has new years decorations!! #acnh #animalcrossing https://t.co/yAyMC4uvCu

The event officially begins at 11.00 PM on December 31. Before that, Tom Nook and Isabelle can give players free items. They will be found outside Resident Services since the building is closed for the day.

Tom Nook and Isabelle will be outside Resident Services (Image via Nintendo)
The event will last about an hour and finish just after midnight local time. Players will have to stay up late for this event since it is ringing in the new year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
