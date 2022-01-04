Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Fish coming and going in January 

Fish are a big part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They can be caught and donated to the museum, much to the delight of Blathers, or sold. Many of them are very profitable and can help players earn lots of bells. Fishing is one of the best ways to make bells in New Horizons.

Fish come and go on a month-to-month basis, just like all critters. The fish that spawn differ in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Here's what fish players can expect to see in January and which fish are no longer available.

Fish spawns in January for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players

In the Northern Hemisphere, fish that spawned in December will remain even in January for the Northern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players.

On the other hand, Southern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players will experience a change in fish spawns during January. The fish that will be arriving or leaving include the following:

Arriving:

Sweetfish- 900 bells

Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells

Puffer fish- 250 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells

Leaving:

Tadpole- 100 bells

In the Northern Hemisphere, there are several fish that can be sold for a lot of bells.

Koi- 4,000 bells

Ranchu goldfish- 4,500 bells

Stringfish- 15,000 bells

Sturgeon- 10,000 bells

Blowfish- 5,000 bells

Red snapper- 3,000 bells

Tuna- 7,000 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Football fish- 2,500 bells

Oarfish- 9,000 bells

Barreleye- 15,000 bells

The same can be said for the Southern Hemisphere, wherein several fish can fetch a high price for Animal Crossing players.

Koi- 4,000 bells

Ranchu goldfish- 4,500 bells

Snapping turtle- 5,000 bells

Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells

Angelfish- 3,000 bells

Betta- 2,500 bells

Piranha- 2,500 bells

Arowana- 10,000 bells

Dorado- 15,000 bells

Gar- 6,000 bells

Arapaima- 10,000 bells

Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells

Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells

Barred knifejaw- 5,000 bells

Red snapper- 3,000 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Giant trevally- 4,500 bells

Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells

Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells

Saw shark- 12,000 bells

Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells

Great white shark- 15,000 bells

Whale shark- 13,000 bells

Barreleye- 15,000 bells

Coelacanth- 15,000 bells

Whale sharks can get a lot of bells (Image via Nintendo)

January could be a very profitable month for Animal Crossing players, regardless of the hemisphere.

Edited by Saman