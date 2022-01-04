×
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Fish coming and going in January 

The Coelacanth is one of the most expensive fish in the game (Image via Nintendo)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jan 04, 2022 09:14 PM IST
Feature

Fish are a big part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They can be caught and donated to the museum, much to the delight of Blathers, or sold. Many of them are very profitable and can help players earn lots of bells. Fishing is one of the best ways to make bells in New Horizons.

Fish come and go on a month-to-month basis, just like all critters. The fish that spawn differ in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Here's what fish players can expect to see in January and which fish are no longer available.

Fish spawns in January for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players

In the Northern Hemisphere, fish that spawned in December will remain even in January for the Northern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players.

On the other hand, Southern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players will experience a change in fish spawns during January. The fish that will be arriving or leaving include the following:

Arriving:

  • Sweetfish- 900 bells
  • Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells
  • Puffer fish- 250 bells
  • Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
  • Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells

Leaving:

  • Tadpole- 100 bells
Love how this tadpole vibes to dj k.k. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/3nGvSRmUBF

In the Northern Hemisphere, there are several fish that can be sold for a lot of bells.

  • Koi- 4,000 bells
  • Ranchu goldfish- 4,500 bells
  • Stringfish- 15,000 bells
  • Sturgeon- 10,000 bells
  • Blowfish- 5,000 bells
  • Red snapper- 3,000 bells
  • Tuna- 7,000 bells
  • Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
  • Football fish- 2,500 bells
  • Oarfish- 9,000 bells
  • Barreleye- 15,000 bells
YES! BARRELEYE! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/6xIOHfvaqJ

The same can be said for the Southern Hemisphere, wherein several fish can fetch a high price for Animal Crossing players.

  • Koi- 4,000 bells
  • Ranchu goldfish- 4,500 bells
  • Snapping turtle- 5,000 bells
  • Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells
  • Angelfish- 3,000 bells
  • Betta- 2,500 bells
  • Piranha- 2,500 bells
  • Arowana- 10,000 bells
  • Dorado- 15,000 bells
  • Gar- 6,000 bells
  • Arapaima- 10,000 bells
  • Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells
  • Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells
  • Barred knifejaw- 5,000 bells
  • Red snapper- 3,000 bells
  • Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
  • Giant trevally- 4,500 bells
  • Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells
  • Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells
  • Saw shark- 12,000 bells
  • Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells
  • Great white shark- 15,000 bells
  • Whale shark- 13,000 bells
  • Barreleye- 15,000 bells
  • Coelacanth- 15,000 bells
Whale sharks can get a lot of bells (Image via Nintendo)
Also ReadArticle Continues below

January could be a very profitable month for Animal Crossing players, regardless of the hemisphere.

Edited by Saman
