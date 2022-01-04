Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreates iconic scene from Disney's Beauty and the Beast

A player of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has recreated an iconic scene from one of the most iconic films of all time: Disney's Beauty and the Beast (the animated one, not the remake) in the game. It's an impressive feat and another in a long line of faithful re-creations that the game has allowed players to create.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have used the game to recreate so many different things. Harry Potter islands, scenes from television shows, retail stores, settings from other games, and more have been created in the game. There's no limit to what players can create and that's part of what makes the game so special.

The place that most players use to recreate things in Animal Crossing is Harv's Photopia. It's the perfect place to stage something and take pictures of it. That's where this player made the magic happen, too.

Animal Crossing Redditor, u/ZigzagPier decided to recreate the iconic scene and title it a "Tale as old as time..." It's one of the most iconic scenes in Disney history, and animated film history at large, too.

All the iconic characters are present, even the household objects and it uses the perfect villagers. The attention to detail definitely makes this one of the most impressive recreations in the game's short history.

Other players have done similar recreations to great success (Image via Reddit/ZigzagPier)

The recreation was so well done that other Animal Crossing players said they could hear the image with the classic music. The details are perfect, the scene is perfect and the community loves it. It has received over 4000 upvotes at the time of writing.

If players and fans didn't know any better, they might assume it's just another version of the movie. Beauty and the Beast has already been remade once, and could be remade with Animal Crossing, too.

Animal Crossing and its long history with fan-created Disney themes

It's not the first time Disney and Animal Crossing have crossed over and it's far from the last time, too. Players have recreated Disney songs and Disney park rides, too.

Since Animal Crossing is a game that allows players creativity to run wild, it is not a long shot to assume that such wonderful creations will keep taking place in the game.

