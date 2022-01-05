Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Bugs coming and going in January 

In January, like every other month, the critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can change. Fish, deep sea creatures, and bugs change monthly and have different spawn times. When their spawn time is up, they won't spawn again until it is their month.

Bugs can be very lucrative for players. Catching the right ones can get them a lot of bells or help them complete the museum for Blathers. Here are the bugs that Animal Crossing players can expect to see on their island this month.

Bugs that can spawn in January and ones that have left in Animal Crossing

Fortunately, January sees no change for Northern Hemisphere bug spawns. The December bugs are still available for Animal Crossing players in January. However, the Southern Hemisphere does experience a change. The following bugs are arriving or leaving in January:

Arriving:

Grasshopper- 160 bells

Brown cicada- 250 bells

Robust cicada- 300 bells

Giant cicada- 500 bells

Evening cicada- 550 bells

Cicada shell- 10 bells

Blue weevil beetle- 800 bells

Earth-boring dung beetle- 300 bells

Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells

Saw stag- 2,000 bells

Miyama stag- 1,000 bells

Giant stag- 10,000 bells

Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells

Golden stag- 12,000 bells

Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells

Horned dynastid- 1,350 bells

Horned atlas- 8,000 bells

Horned elephant- 8,000 bells

Horned hercules- 12,000 bells

Walking stick- 600 bells

Walking leaf- 600 bells

Leaving:

Honeybee- 200 bells

Additionally, there are several bugs that can get Animal Crossing players a ton of bells in the Northern Hemisphere.

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells

Wasp- 2,500 bells

Dung beetle- 3,000 bells

Tarantula- 8,000 bells

In the Southern Hemisphere, there are also a lot of opportunities for bells:

Horned atlas- 8,000 bells

Horned elephant- 8,000 bells

Horned hercules- 12,000 bells

Giant stag- 10,000 bells

Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells

Golden stag- 12,000 bells

Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells

Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells

Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells

Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells

Atlas moth- 3,000 bells

Madagascan sunset moth- 2,500 bells

Wasp- 2,500 bells

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells

Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells

Scorpion- 8,000 bells

Scorpions can get players a lot of bells (Image via Nintendo)

January has the potential to be a great month for Animal Crossing bug collectors.

