Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Bugs coming and going in January 

In January, like every other month, the critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can change. Fish, deep sea creatures, and bugs change monthly and have different spawn times. When their spawn time is up, they won't spawn again until it is their month.
Bugs can be very lucrative for players. Catching the right ones can get them a lot of bells or help them complete the museum for Blathers. Here are the bugs that Animal Crossing players can expect to see on their island this month.
Bugs that can spawn in January and ones that have left in Animal Crossing
Fortunately, January sees no change for Northern Hemisphere bug spawns. The December bugs are still available for Animal Crossing players in January. However, the Southern Hemisphere does experience a change. The following bugs are arriving or leaving in January:
Arriving:
- Grasshopper- 160 bells
- Brown cicada- 250 bells
- Robust cicada- 300 bells
- Giant cicada- 500 bells
- Evening cicada- 550 bells
- Cicada shell- 10 bells
- Blue weevil beetle- 800 bells
- Earth-boring dung beetle- 300 bells
- Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells
- Saw stag- 2,000 bells
- Miyama stag- 1,000 bells
- Giant stag- 10,000 bells
- Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells
- Golden stag- 12,000 bells
- Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells
- Horned dynastid- 1,350 bells
- Horned atlas- 8,000 bells
- Horned elephant- 8,000 bells
- Horned hercules- 12,000 bells
- Walking stick- 600 bells
- Walking leaf- 600 bells
Leaving:
- Honeybee- 200 bells
Additionally, there are several bugs that can get Animal Crossing players a ton of bells in the Northern Hemisphere.
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells
- Wasp- 2,500 bells
- Dung beetle- 3,000 bells
- Tarantula- 8,000 bells
In the Southern Hemisphere, there are also a lot of opportunities for bells:
- Horned atlas- 8,000 bells
- Horned elephant- 8,000 bells
- Horned hercules- 12,000 bells
- Giant stag- 10,000 bells
- Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells
- Golden stag- 12,000 bells
- Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells
- Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells
- Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells
- Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells
- Atlas moth- 3,000 bells
- Madagascan sunset moth- 2,500 bells
- Wasp- 2,500 bells
- Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells
- Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells
- Scorpion- 8,000 bells
January has the potential to be a great month for Animal Crossing bug collectors.