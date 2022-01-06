Lunar New Year event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Items, timings, and more

For Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, there is no shortage of celebrations. Seasonal events happen all the time, and worldwide holidays are observed in the game, giving players plenty to celebrate.

Animal Crossing players just experienced the New Year's Countdown event, celebrating the new year's arrival at the beginning of this month. If they blink, they'll be celebrating another New Year.

February 1 is the date for the Chinese New Year this year, which means the Lunar Year event in Animal Crossing is the same day. This is a recurring seasonal event that always follows the real-life holiday. Here's what players can expect during this event.

Lunar New Year event guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Lunar New Year event has changed over the years in Animal Crossing. Initially, it was Tortimer (who recently made his return to the game) who hosted it. Players were able to talk to him and receive a gift during the event.

Now it's Isabelle who will host it like she did in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. She will deliver a message on the day of the event, wishing all players and villagers good luck. This does not, however, influence luck in the game like Katrina does, but it is a nice message nonetheless. Isabelle will make the announcement in the morning local time. This will likely happen as soon as players log on for the first time that day.

Players will also receive a letter from a villager. They will be given a furniture item from the Mom series. During the day, villagers will have special dialog related to the event, commemorating the holiday and making it more festive.

There aren't any other events going on during the day, but there are special items on sale for the holiday:

Korean New Year Gift

Chinese New Year Gifts

Chinese New Year Decorations

There will be several Seasonal items available for purchase (Image via Nintendo)

These items will be in Nook Shopping for about a week after the event. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to buy these items from February 1 to February 8. If not, time travel is always a potential option to make sure players get these items.

