Animal Crossing: New Horizons Stalk Market- How it works, turnip guide and more

Bells are the be all end all in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As the main in-game currency, they're what allow players to get items, visit Mystery Islands and so much more. There are tons of different ways to make bells in Animal Crossing, from collecting bugs and other critters, to digging them up.

However, one of the most profitable methods for getting bells is the stalk market. It can be risky, but if Animal Crossing players do it right, they can easily make a lot of bells with minimal effort.

How to work the Stalk Market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing players who play the game on Sundays will see Daisy Mae, who runs the "stalk market." She has taken over from her grandmother and will arrive on players' islands anywhere from 5 AM to 12 PM on that day (all times are local time). Turnips come in groups of 10.

Daisy Mae has taken over from her grandma to sell the turnips (Image via Nintendo)

Buying and selling turnips function like the Animal Crossing version of the stock market. The price will go up and down and the trick is to buy low and sell high. That's easier said than done, but it can be done.

Turnips will rot after one week, so players can't buy them and then wait eternally to sell them at the best price. They can be stored in players' pockets or on the floor in their homes.

This part of the game is intended to be mostly luck. However, there are a few ways to get ahead in the stalk market. Players can use time travel to find out what prices are on a certain day, though it has to be less than a week later or they'll rot.

They can also use a friend. If that friend's island has very low prices, they can buy there or sell there if they're high. Additionally, the turnip calculator is a fan-made tool that can help monitor the prices and give players an estimate on when it is best to buy and sell them.

