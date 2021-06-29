Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnip calculator

Bells are extremely important in the Animal Crossing world. Functioning as the primary in-game currency, bells are used to pay mortgages, buy items and many other things. There are lots of different ways of making bells, but none so good as the stalk market.

Buying and selling turnips functions as the Animal Crossing version of the stock market. Buy turnips at lower prices and sell them at higher prices. It's a pretty straightforward method, but there is a twist. Prices fluctuate and randomly go up and down. It's a guessing game. Fortunately, there is a way to manipulate it to make the most bells.

Turnip calculator in Animal Crossing

While turnip prices in Animal Crossing are random, there are ways to make informed choices on when to sell. There is a website that players have made which stores turnip information. It tracks trends and even logs player information to see individual trends for turnip prices. This is called the turnip calculator.

Daisy Mae, the turnip saleswoman. Image via Distractify

Since turnip prices vary based on island and player, it's not an exact science. However, it does follow trends and helps players make informed decisions about when to buy and sell turnips. Turnips only last a week before rotting, so this is helpful to limit the guessing. Buying them isn't the only way of acquiring them. Digging them up and selling them can make a lot of bells since players don't have to buy them.

Digging up turnips. Image via Star Struck Gaming

In the turnip calculator, players can mark turnip prices at each change. The price changes once a day, so there are two different prices each day. Marking these down can help the turnip calculator see what the prices are trending towards and a good estimate of when to sell the turnips and when to buy them.

Without this, it is just a guessing game, and sometimes players can lose. That can result in a lot of lost bells, but playing it right can get a lot of bells. Just like the actual stock market, the stalk market has trends and can be manipulated for maximum earnings. There are professionals who do that on Wall Street, but for now the turnip calculator remains the only Animal Crossing assistant to turnips.

