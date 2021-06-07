Animal Crossing: How to store and sell turnips

In Animal Crossing, bells make the world go round. They are paramount to the game, closely mirroring how money works in the real world. Buying and selling bells helps pay off mortgages, among other things.

Players can make them by doing a lot of things, but one way of making bells is by using turnips. Turnips can be sold for varying prices on different days, with the turnip market perpetually in flux. Similar to the stock market, players can use turnips to get rich quickly.

Turnips are a lot like stocks. Image via Inverse

Storing and selling turnips in Animal Crossing

Those who play the game on Sundays will see a new NPC, specific to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Daisy Mae runs the "stalk market" after taking over from her grandmother and will appear on players' islands anywhere from 5 AM to 12 PM. Players can buy turnips in bunches of 10.

now that i remember animal crossing exists and that i own it i’ll have to remember to buy turnips tomorrow — 🌸mads🌸 (@riseofreylo) June 6, 2021

It's important to remember the price players pay for turnips as that will determine when it's a good idea to sell turnips. It is also important to note that turnips do have an expiration date. They'll last a week before rotting.

Players don't have to wait a week before selling them to Daisy Mae, though. Turnips can be sold every day of the week, but if it's not Sunday, they'll have to be sold at Nook's Cranny. Tommy, Tom Nook's son, will tell players about the prices. Prices change twice daily. The price found before noon won't be the same price afternoon. There will be 12 total prices throughout the week, making it a challenge to really earn a lot of bells.

Storing turnips is a different question. Turnips are plants and, at least in the real world, grow in the ground. However, Animal Crossing turnips can't be planted. A lot of other item, even bells, can be planted but not turnips. This is likely due to the fact that they do rot after one week.

Planting in Animal Crossing. Image via Twinfinite

Turnips are a difficult item to store. They can't be planted and they can't be put into any storage in players' homes either. The only option is to leave them strewn about inside the home or around the island. Pocket spaces are also able to hold turnips, but those are valuable, and players usually have a lot of turnips.

@animalcrossing when can I store turnips in my storage???? — Alex-Seeya bitches (@aligators4you) August 9, 2020

Some fans are anxious to have a good way to store turnips, but for now, Animal Crossing is content to let them sit on the floor. This could be good for keeping them in players' minds so that they don't rot if forgotten about.

Being tucked away in storage might cause players to forget about it when a week passes.

